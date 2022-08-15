A Home Inspection Checklist Every Buyer Should Know

words Al Woods

If you’re planning to purchase a new house, ensure you have a home inspection checklist of essential questions and tests that a real estate agent or buyer should ask a seller before signing any papers.

A home inspection is a necessary action that every buyer should take, no matter how long they’ve been house hunting or how well they think they know the market. A home inspection can tell you everything about the house, from safety risks to essential repairs before you move in.

Here are a few things to consider when preparing your home inspection checklist:

Plumbing System

Plumbing is an essential part of the home that is sometimes overlooked. However, any home buyer must inspect the plumbing system before buying a house. Besides, the buyer must know how to prepare a list of questions to ask their agent before even starting house hunting.

The buyer should ask their agent to explain how everything works, what’s included, and what isn’t included in the sale price. The buyer should also ask if any problems with the plumbing system need to be fixed before they move in.

A buyer should also consider whether they’ll have to pay for any repairs after moving into their new house. Some homes come with warranties that cover repairs or replacement of parts within a specific period after purchase. Buyers must ask about this because homeowners’ insurance doesn’t cover all repairs needed on a house’s plumbing system.

Ventilation And Insulation

Inspecting the house’s ventilation and insulation is vital because it will help you determine whether or not the house has problems with its ventilation system or if there are any leaks in the insulation. This can also help you look into issues with the house’s HVAC system that the seller may try to hide.

The ventilation system is essential in a house as it ensures that the air inside is fresh and dry. Windows and doors are the most used ventilation system in houses. However, if you have an older home, it may not have this feature. In this case, you can choose other forms of ventilation, such as installing a ceiling fan or a window unit air conditioner.

Meanwhile, insulation prevents heat loss from your home during cold weather. It works reverse during summertime by preventing heat from entering the house, keeping it cool inside even when the outside temperature rises to 40°C or more. Insulation also helps cut down energy bills significantly by keeping your home warm or cool depending on the season without much effort.

Electrical Wiring

The electrical wiring of a house is a primary concern for any buyer because it can be a safety hazard to the buyer and their family members and friends. Hence, they should inspect it before buying the house.

The best way to check whether the electrical wiring of a house is in good condition is by hiring an electrician who can check it for you. If you want to do it yourself, then you can do so by following these steps:

Make sure that all switches and outlets are in working condition.

Check if there are any loose connections between wires and sockets.

Ensure there are no exposed wires or any burnt-out bulbs in the circuit.

Ensure the house has three-way instead of two-way switches.

Roof, Gutter, And Downspouts

Buyers should ensure they inspect the house roof, gutter, and downspouts before buying a house to know if there are leaks you should be aware of before you buy the house. You don’t want to move into a house and have to deal with leaks in the roof later on.

Likewise, inspect for damage or wear on the gutters and downspouts because replacing them is essential before you move in. If not, you could have problems with water leaking into your basement or garage.

If there’s too much debris in the gutters, it may be time to clean them out. You can clean the gutter yourself or hire a company specializing in cleaning gutters and downspouts and replacing them when necessary.

Doors, Windows, and Walls

When looking at the doors and windows you’re eyeing, check for damage that might let in water or air leaks. Look for broken hinges and locks, too, which are crucial for your safety.

Additionally, check all windowsills and door frames for signs of rot and mildew. Ensure that all window screens are also intact and secure against flying bugs and insects.

For the walls, check if there are cracks you may need address before moving in. Some damage could indicate foundation problems, or some may only be aesthetic issues that can be repaired easily by a contractor.

Final Thoughts

Every buyer should have a home inspection checklist to ensure a smooth home purchase transaction. Now that you’ve got a better idea of what’s involved in a home inspection, you can rest assured that you’ve done everything possible to ensure your new home will be safe and sound in the coming years.