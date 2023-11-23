How To Stay One Step Ahead Of Pickpockets On Your Travels

words Al Woods

Are you ready to hit the road for an epic adventure? That’s brilliant! But before you dive into the wonders of the world, let’s have a quick chat about something a bit less fun but super important – those crafty pickpockets. They’re the unwelcome guests at our travel party, but fear not! We’ve got a couple of tips to help you keep your stuff safe and sound. So, let’s dive in and make sure your travels are all about joy and zero about loss.

Via Pexels

Eyes Wide Open In Crowded Spots

When you’re out exploring, it’s easy to get swept up in the beauty and excitement of new places. But this is prime time for pickpockets. They love busy tourist spots, markets, and packed trains. The trick is to stay aware – a little attention can go a long way. If you find yourself in a crowd, a quick check of your belongings can save the day.

And here’s a heads-up: pickpockets can be real artists in distraction. One might try to grab your attention while their buddy makes a move on your wallet. Keep an eye out for any suspicious duo acts or distractions.

Smart Packing And Stealthy Dressing

Now, let’s talk gear. Your outfit and how you pack can be your secret armour against those pesky thieves.

Clothes With Secret Pockets

Opt for outfits with hidden or zippered pockets. They’re a tough nut for pickpockets to crack and a cosy home for your valuables.

The Mighty Anti-Theft Bag

Ever seen those bags that scream “No Entry” to pickpockets? They’ve got cut-proof materials, tricky zippers, and even secret compartments. Definitely worth a look!

Spread Your Valuables

Don’t put all your goodies in one place. Spread them out. If a pickpocket does get lucky, they won’t hit the jackpot.

The Old ‘Dummy Wallet’ Ruse

Carry a fake wallet with a bit of cash. If you’re confronted, you can hand this over and keep your real treasures out of harm’s way.

Your Tech Buddy: Keep It Safe

Your phone is like your travel lifeline, right? Here’s how to keep it out of the wrong hands.

Consider A Travel-Only Phone

Why risk your expensive smartphone? Cheap iPhones from a place like Mobile Guru could be used as travel phones. Less worry if it goes missing.

Leverage Technology

There are awesome apps that can help you track and secure your phone. If it gets lost or nabbed, you’ve still got control.

Cash and Cards: Just Enough

Carry only what you need for the day. The rest? Tucked away safely in your hotel room or a secure spot.

Local Wisdom is Gold

Before you jet off, do a bit of digging into common scams and pickpocket hotspots at your destination. And don’t be shy to ask locals or your hotel staff about the safer spots and areas to be cautious in. They’re often the best source of up-to-date info.

Trust Your Gut

Last but not least, if something feels off, trust that instinct. It’s usually right on the money, and there’s no harm in playing it safe.

So there you have it! With a bit of awareness, smart packing, and the right tech tricks, you can enjoy your travels without the worry of pickpockets. Remember, your trip is about making unforgettable memories, not about dealing with theft.