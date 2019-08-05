Techy customizations you should do with your old car

words Al Woods

Year after year, the automotive industry keeps getting better, thanks to advancements in technology. While most of the transformations we see revolve around the design and engine performance aspects, modern-day cars look cooler and more stylish with just the addition of tech features. For instance, many car models provide features like driving assist, GPS tracking, infotainment centers, blind spot coverage, departure warnings, and much more.

Today, even the back-up camera, which comes as a standard feature on new Honda cars, is a necessity rather than a luxury compared to a few years back. Car manufacturers all around the globe are heavily investing in tech features to make their products more appealing to consumers, thanks to the stiff competition in the automotive industry these days.

But what’s in it for the older car models? Does it mean you’re stuck with the same ol’ look and feel for life assuming that you don’t want to let go of your older car? Well, the good news is that you can always pimp your ride with aftermarket custom tech gadgets and devices to give it a spicy modern look and feel. If you’re reading this, it probably means that you’re looking for ideas on how to make this happen.

Well, here are a few techy customizations you can soup up your old car with, breathing some new life into it.

Smart Driving Assist

How many times have you been caught off-guard by an engine problem or an empty gas tank while on the road? Well, with this tech device, this would be a thing of the past. Apart from monitoring your engine diagnostics, the smart driving assistance provides you with tons more information regarding your driving experience, including things to do with fuel efficiency, responsible driving, and much more all from an app on your phone. You only have to insert the device into your car’s OBD-II port and you’re good to go.

Seatbelt Cutter/ Window Glass Breaker

Need to break out of your car during an emergency situation? No problem! With a car seat belt/window glass breaker, you can easily set yourself free and out of your car for safety. After all, it’s better to worry about replacing your car glass window while you’re safe and unhurt. Moreover, there are many options available today when it comes to side car window replacements. You can even replace the broken window with a new high-quality version, tinted or clear. Having this device is one of the best ways to improve your car’s safety, even as you seek to pump it up with more high-tech features.

Dash Cam

Dash cams are increasingly becoming trendy on our roads. With this tech device, for starters, you can capture numerous events on the road, which you can review later to help improve your driving skills. As a driver, having a dash cam can also save you from the blame in case an accident happens, since the tech device records all the happenings. Some also record when the vehicle is not in motion, meaning that you can easily catch a culprit in case your vehicle was vandalized in the parking lot. The clips captured can help prevent car insurance fraud, scare away criminals, and even capture bad driving habits in case you lend or rent out your vehicle to someone else. What’s more, some of the latest dash cams come with remote control access, meaning that you can easily access the footage without having to be there physically. Most importantly, a dash cam can be a good way to avoid bumping into the vehicle in front of you. They also help capture important memories during road trips, something that long drivers highly appreciate.

LED Lighting Kits

How about customizing your ride with some beautiful interior and exterior lights for added confidence on the road? With a custom led lighting kit, you won’t have to worry about busted tail lights or prematurely dead side marker bulbs. Led headlights are also available, which are powerful enough to let you navigate with ease even in tough weather.

Apple/Android Head Unit

Available for both Android and Apple, these infotainment head units let you play music from your smartphone without even touching it. By so doing, they help increase your safety and convenience on the road. In addition to streaming music and podcasts, you can also receive or make calls, read text messages, view maps, and do a lot more on your dashboard. Thanks to the modern navigation display, this custom tech device keeps you more focused on the road and less distracted by your phone. Most of them have voice control access, so you don’t even have to move a muscle.

Today’s cars are tech-savvy. Thanks to aftermarket tech devices, you can also give your old car a new touch by investing in one of the many gadgets depending on your needs. The above are just a few suggestions of mods you can use to give your sweet old ride a modern touch.