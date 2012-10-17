Saving tips for a beach bum’s trip to Destin Florida

words Alexa Wang

Destin is located in the Emerald Coast of the state of Florida. It is well known for its white sandy beaches and emerald green waters. The sand in Destin is considered as one of the whitest and finest in the world. It is a popular vacation destination by tourists from all over the globe.

Saving tips: Save a bundle while enjoying a memorable trip to Destin by traveling during the off-peak season, taking advantage of discounted hotel room promos, acquiring an all-inclusive Destin vacation package, and enjoying free or cheap attractions.







Money Saving tips When Finding A Comfy Accommodation in Destin

Finding comfortable and affordable Destin Florida hotels is never a problem. This is because the city offers guest various types of accommodation options that would suit varied budget requirements.

If you want to get significant savings without compromising the quality of your stay in Destin, then be sure to follow these money-saving tips.

Consider scheduling your trip to Destin during a less crowded time to enjoy bigger hotel room discounts as well as special airfare promo deals.

Find a Destin hotel offering all-inclusive packages, which will normally consist of roundtrip tickets, free meals, hotel accommodation, and city tour.

When traveling in Destin for a business trip, find a hotel offering complimentary or free wi-fi access.

Guests traveling to Destin by car should locate a hotel with free parking.

Always look out for hotel promos and special deals to save more.



Some of the budget hotels in Destin that frugal travelers highly recommend include the Motel 6 Destin, Destin Inn & Suites, Days Inn Destin, or at the Ramada Limited Destin.

Guests who do not mind spending more to enjoy a more luxurious accommodation in Destin should reserve a room at the Residence Inn Sandestin at Grand Boulevard, Holiday Inn Destin on the Beach, Four Points by Sheraton, Embassy Suites Hotel Destin at Miramar Beach, or at the Hampton Inn Destin.

Explore Destin Without Putting A Hole in Your Wallet

Destin has a beach shuttle bus service that tourists can ride. The city prefers tourists to commute rather than bring their own vehicle in order to reduce traffic congestion and emission of harmful gases. Guests can contact the Okaloosa County Transit to get a detailed list of the routes of the shuttle.

You don’t have to spend your life savings to have an enjoyable and pleasurable trip to Destin. There are a number of free and cheap activities to do around the city, so you are sure that you will be occupied the whole day.

If you happen to be in Destin, you should never miss out going to the beach. Destin is a popular beach haven frequented by tourists who want to cool down the summer heat. Its 24-mile beach and crystal sugary shorelines offer visitors with a day filled of exhilarating beach activities and exciting water sports. Visitors who want to go snorkeling should go to the Destin’s East Pass Channel which offers snorkeling services at a price less than 50 dollars. Bask in one of Destin’s natural beauty, the Grayton Beach Recreation area, where the entire family can go swimming, picnicking or even camping.

For only 21 dollars per person, you can enjoy a camping trip at the Henderson Beach State Recreation Center, which is fully equipped with functional amenities. Even your furry little friends are allowed inside the camping areas, so long as they behave themselves.

Destin is noted as the luckiest fishing village in the world. Indulge yourself in some exhibit in the Destin Fishing museum. This museum features photographs that depict the early settlers in the area. The first fishing rod that they used is also on the said exhibit.

For the kids, a tour at the Emerald Cost Science Center Museum is surely something to look forward to. Allow the little ones to learn more about hurricanes, wind and robots. The museum features around 250 interactive exhibits that kids will surely love. For a minimal admission fee of $20, guests can get to enjoy a nice dolphin cruise that will take them to the Gulf for around 2 hours.

For a different kind of beach experience, the Gator Beach lends tourists an exciting thrill. It is the region’s only alligator attraction. Admission is free and guests will have the opportunity to view or feed the alligators.