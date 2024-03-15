Tips for holidaying in the UK in 2024

words Alexa Wang

When we think of holidays we often envisage tropical beaches, snow-capped mountains or modern metropolises like Dubai. However, an amazing adventure can be had in destinations on the doorstep!

As the cost of living crisis continues to put a squeeze on our finances, a third of Brits are opting to holiday in the UK rather than paying to explore further afield. The hotels, activity centres and tourist towns that suffered through the pandemic are welcoming the much-needed boost to their finances.

Types of UK holidays

There are many ways to holiday in the UK, whether you want freedom and flexibility or to prioritise comfort:

Road trip – set out on daily drives in your car or motorhome, travelling the most beautiful routes like the North Coast 500 and the Coastal Way through Pembrokeshire National Park.

– set out on daily drives in your car or motorhome, travelling the most beautiful routes like the North Coast 500 and the Coastal Way through Pembrokeshire National Park. Static caravan – pick your favourite beach and invest in a clifftop caravan with prime access and views. You can look at static caravans in North Wales and other affordable locations like the Yorkshire Coast online to find the ultimate home away from home for your family.

– pick your favourite beach and invest in a clifftop caravan with prime access and views. You can look at static caravans in North Wales and other affordable locations like the Yorkshire Coast online to find the ultimate home away from home for your family. Camping – don’t mind getting your hands dirty? Pitch up at one of the UK’s many campsites and embrace outdoor living for a while, cooking over a fire and sleeping under the stars.

– don’t mind getting your hands dirty? Pitch up at one of the UK’s many campsites and embrace outdoor living for a while, cooking over a fire and sleeping under the stars. B&B – enjoy the peace and comfort of a permanent location with a stay at a bed & breakfast. This is ideal for those who want to explore one area from one base.

– enjoy the peace and comfort of a permanent location with a stay at a bed & breakfast. This is ideal for those who want to explore one area from one base. Cottage rental – do you want total privacy and flexibility with your living space and meals? Investigate the option of cottage rental in a beautiful countryside spot or close to a city.

– do you want total privacy and flexibility with your living space and meals? Investigate the option of cottage rental in a beautiful countryside spot or close to a city. Spa break – seek serenity with a spa break filled with treatments designed to soothe and stimulate your mind, body and soul.

Top UK destinations

Your perfect UK holiday destination will depend on what you like to do when you’re on holiday. Consider your priorities: do you want cultural stimulation, exhilarating activities or total relaxation? Once you know why you’re travelling, it will be easy to find the right location for your trip.

Get inspired with our list of the top three UK destinations for travel:

London

Always top of the list, England’s capital has it all. World-class museums and shows, incredible heritage sites, renowned restaurants and internationally acclaimed shopping await.

Cornwall

Head to the south-west coast for some of the best surfing beaches in the world including Sennen Cove. The inland countryside provides picturesque walking trails and cafés serving cream teas.

Lake District

Cumbria’s spectacular lake-filled countryside is praised around the globe for its stunning scenery and challenging hiking trails. Evenings are spent warming your feet by the fire and eating hearty meals.