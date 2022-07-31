words Alexa Wang

Looking for a fun and easy way to spend some quality time with the family? Why not host a game night! It’s the perfect opportunity to unplug from screens, laugh together, and maybe even learn something new. Not sure how to get started? Check out our 7 tips for a fun game night with the family.

1. Choose the right games

One of the best things you can do for a fun game night with the family is to choose the right games. Not all games are created equal! When choosing games for your family game night, it’s important to consider the ages and interests of everyone who will be playing. This may seem like an obvious suggestion, but many people make the mistake of choosing games that are either too difficult or too easy for their family members. If you have young children, look for games that are simple and quick to play. For older kids and adults, you might want to choose something that’s a little more challenging. And if anyone in the family is a competitive type, make sure to choose games that everyone can have fun with. Using a PickerWheel helps decide who goes first and starts the game. It is also a great tool to have in games with multiple rewards, for icebreaker questions, performing an action, or even allocating chores.

2. Set some ground rules

Before you start playing, it’s a good idea to set some basic ground rules. This will help everyone understand the expectations for the game night and avoid any arguments or hurt feelings. For example, if you are hosting the game night, you might want to agree on a time limit for each game or set a rule that no one can use their phones during game night. When everyone knows the guidelines before playing any games, it helps avoid arguments and hurt feelings. It also creates an environment where people can feel more comfortable taking risks and being silly.

3. Make it a potluck

One of the best parts of game night is the food! To make things easier on yourself, why not turn it into a potluck? Ask each family member to bring their favorite snack or dish to share. Not only will this save you time and effort, but it can also be a fun way to try new things. Plus, it’s a great way to get everyone involved in the kitchen. And who knows, you may even find a new favorite dish. So next time you’re planning a family game night, make it a potluck and see how much fun everyone has.

4. Get everyone involved

One of the keys to a successful game night is making sure everyone feels included. That means getting everyone involved in the games, even if they’re not particularly competitive. One way to do this is to choose games that have different levels of difficulty so that everyone can find something challenging. Another option is to pair up family members of different ages or skill levels so that everyone has someone to help them out.

5. Keep it lighthearted

This is probably the most important tip on our list. Family game night should be about having fun, so make sure to keep things lighthearted. Avoid playing games that are too serious or competitive, and focus on enjoying time spent together. Remember, it’s just a game!

6. Take breaks

We all know that family game night is a great way to spend quality time together, but what’s the best way to make sure everyone has a good time? One important tip is to take breaks!

It might seem counterintuitive, but taking regular breaks can actually help keep the energy and excitement level up. When everyone is getting a little antsy, it’s a good time to take five or ten minutes to regroup. Just make sure to set a timer so you don’t end up taking too long of a break!

During the break, you can chat about the game, talk about how everyone is doing, or just take a few minutes to relax. It’s also a great opportunity to snag a snack or drink.

Once everyone is refreshed, you can jump back into the game and continue playing. This way, you can avoid any arguments or boredom that might crop up if you try to play for too long without a break.

7. Have fun

One important tip for a fun game night with the family is to have fun. That may seem like an obvious suggestion, but it is one that is often forgotten in the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Make sure to take the time to enjoy each other’s company and the games you are playing. It is also important to remember that not every game has to be serious. Some of the best memories are made when everyone is laughing and having a good time.

Family game night is a great opportunity to unplug from screens, laugh together, and maybe even learn something new. By following these seven tips, you can make sure that everyone has a good time. So choose the right games, set some ground rules, and get ready to have some fun!