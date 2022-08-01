words Al Woods

Did you know that the Jordan brand is leading Nike’s resurgence in sales and shares?

You want to start a sneaker collection but don’t know where to start.

With Air Jordans being some of the most collectible sneakers on the market, it can be hard to know which ones are worth your investment.

But don’t worry. We’ve created a list of the best Air Jordans to start your collection with. Keep reading to discover which shoes are worth your time and money.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG is one of the most iconic sneakers of all time. Designed by Michael Jordan himself, the AJ1 was first released in 1985 and has since been re-released in a variety of different styles and colorways.

However, it is the OG high-top that is still the most coveted by sneakerheads and collectors alike. While the OG may not be the most technologically advanced or comfortable sneaker on the market today, it is its history and legacy that makes it so special.

For many, owning a pair of Air Jordan 1s is about more than just having a cool pair of shoes – it’s about owning a piece of history.

Air Jordan 11 Retro Low

The Air Jordan 11 is one of the most iconic sneakers of all time. First released in 1996, the shoe was designed by Tinker Hatfield and was inspired by a tuxedo. Nike bring the AJ11 back out to the market several times over the years.

The low-top AJ11 features a sleek black and white colorway that is perfect for any outfit. The shoe is also constructed with a premium leather upper and a carbon fiber shank for added support and durability.

Whether you’re a casual sneakerhead or a hardcore baller, the Air Jordan 11 Retro Low is a must-have sneaker.

Air Jordan 4 Retro SE

The Air Jordan 4 is a footwear icon. Thanks to its unique style and comfortable fit, the AJ4 has earned a loyal following among sneakerheads and casual wearers alike. Originally released in 1989, the AJ4 was designed by Tinker Hatfield and was inspired by fighter jets.

This year, Jordan Brand released a special edition of the AJ4 that comes with a higher price tag but is worth it for diehard fans. The SE version of the shoe features premium materials and craftsmanship, making it a must-have for any fan of the Air Jordan line.

With its timeless design and upgraded construction, the Air Jordan 4 SE is a worthy addition to any sneaker collection.

Air Jordan 13 Retro

The Air Jordan 13 is one of the most underrated sneakers in the Jordan Brand catalog. First released in 1997, the shoe was designed by Tinker Hatfield and was inspired by a panther.

The shoe features a black leather upper with green suede overlays and a green holographic panther eye on the mudguard. The midsole is equipped with Zoom Air units for cushioning and a herringbone pattern for traction.

The outsole features a translucent rubber with a green paw print on the toe. The Air Jordan 13 is a versatile shoe that can be worn on and off the court. It’s also a stylish sneaker that looks good with a variety of outfits.

Whether you’re a sneakerhead or just looking for a comfortable and stylish shoe, the Air Jordan 13 is worth checking out.

Air Jordan 33

The Air Jordan 33 is the latest signature sneaker from Jordan Brand. Designed by Tate Kuerbis, the shoe was inspired by the F-22 Raptor fighter jet and features several innovative design elements.

The most noteworthy of these is the AeroKnit upper, which provides exceptional breathability and comfort. The AJ33 is also one of the most comfortable sneakers in the Jordan Brand lineup, making it a great option for everyday wear.

Thanks to its combination of style, comfort, and cutting-edge design, the Air Jordan 33 is sure to be a hit with sneakerheads and casual fans alike.

Air Jordan 6 Retro

The Air Jordan 6 is a classic sneaker that was first released in 1991. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the shoe was inspired by Michael Jordan’s brief retirement from basketball in 1992.

The Air Jordan 6 are available several times over the years, but the OG colorway is still the most popular. The Air Jordan 6 features a sleek design with an elephant print on the heel and midsole. The sneaker is also known for its iconic “Nike Air” logo on the back.

The Air Jordan 6 is a must-have sneaker for any fan of Michael Jordan or Nike. The OG colorway features a black and red color scheme that is synonymous with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

The Air Jordan 6 is truly a classic sneaker that any fan of sneakers should own. Thanks to its timeless design and association with one of the greatest basketball players of all time, the Air Jordan 6 is a sneaker that will continue to be popular for years to come.

Air Jordan 8 Retro

The Air Jordan 8 Retro is a classic sneaker that was first released in 1993. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the shoe was inspired by a tuxedo. Nike brings back the AJ8 out into the market several times over the years, but the OG colorway is still the most popular.

The shoe features a black and red colorway with an all-over print of the signature Jordan 8 design. The shoe also has a unique lace-up closure system that offers a secure fit. The Air Jordan 8 Retro is a great choice for any sneakerhead or basketball fan.

The Air Jordan 8 Retro is comfortable and stylish, and it’s perfect for both casual and athletic wear. If you’re looking for a versatile sneaker that will make a statement, the Air Jordan 8 Retro is a perfect choice.

Find the Best Air Jordans for You!

If you’re looking to start a sneaker collection, Air Jordans is always a good investment. But with so many different Air Jordan sneakers out there, it can be tough to know which ones are the best to buy.

That’s why we’ve put together this list of the best Air Jordans of all time to start your collection. From classic retros to newer releases, these are the must-have sneakers for any fan of Jordan Brand.

