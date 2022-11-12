5 Tips to Impress Your Guests When Cooking

words Alexa Wang

When inviting people into your home, one thing that matters most is creating that good impression. Since your home is your haven, this will be the place that reflects you the most. Even your cooking is going to be a way to reflect who you truly are to your guests. Plus, this is a great way to impress them and get them to enjoy their time in your home. But how can you feel assured that you will blow your guests away with your cooking? You’ll find all about it here!

It’s All in the Presentation

If you want to blow away your guest with your cooking skills, you must know that it all starts with the presentation. While those Michelin star restaurants may look as if their plate presentation is complicated, it isn’t! There are plenty of resources online to give tips on how to create a beautiful presentation. Your guest will be impressed, and it will look #InstagramWorthy too!

Keep the Details Simple & Get Creative

Simplicity and creativity go together beautifully. It’s not just about the atmosphere and décor in your home, but this extends to the food you’re cooking. You can keep things simple by buying ingredients that are easy to buy in local grocery stores, like colby jack cheese. However, you can also get creative with the flavours, and the pairings when making this delicious food.

Focus on Ingredients

You can have the prettiest-looking meal, and everything can be cooked the right way, but there is always a chance the food may taste poorly. No, why is that? Well, it mostly has to do with the ingredients’ quality. There are a lot of ingredients that go into cooking. However, it is important to focus on the main ingredients, not just those that you think will make a good meal.

You don’t need to buy high-end ingredients to get the best-tasting food. However, you will need to focus on ingredients and their quality. A great example would be strawberries. Low-quality strawberries taste like water; they’re mushy, and not that good. At the same time, high-quality strawberries are very sweet and have a bit of a crunch. These differences in quality are notable.

Balance the Meal with Drinks and Desserts

Drinks and dessert are pretty important, especially for a home cooked meal. You’ll want to look closely at what you offer to drink. If you want to wow your guests, then you may want to have multiple options for a drink. This can include wine (that pairs with the meal), water, ice, cola, or whatever their preference is. Dessert is also a great way just to end a nice meal too.

Don’t Forget the Table

With so many different patterns and colors to choose from, the table setting is a great way to add style to your home and the meal! It sets the tone and mood of the event. This is why it is crucial that the table setting reflects your personal style. This can include nice plates, glasses, candles, or even some fresh flowers for the table.