What You Should Know About Traveling with Recreational Vehicles

Recreational vehicles or RVs are a fantastic way to travel around the country while having the comforts of home right in front of you. They can turn any trip into an amazing experience and have tons of room for you to bring friends and family.

That being said, there are a few things that you need to know and consider when traveling with these vehicles. Here are some things you should know when you are on the road.

Insurance

When it comes to ensuring your RV, there are a few things that you have to know and consider. While you can go with your standard auto insurance, this does not cover many of the amenities that an RV has. Experts recommend getting separate RV insurance as it will cover any damages to these amenities. Got into a car accident and had the water pump damaged? Regular insurance would not cover this, but with a proper policy for RVs, you can be certain that they are going to cover it.

This is why you should spend the extra money to ensure that your vehicle is safe. You can choose the type of coverage you get for the vehicle depending on what you have in it. Pick a plan that you will feel confident in and will not have to worry should any disasters strike. Always check what insurance you have and get the right package for you and your vehicle.

Be Mindful Of Your Size

For some people, driving an RV is a completely new experience that is far different from a car. The vehicle is much larger and weighs significantly more than your standard vehicle. Because of this, you have to be mindful of how long it will take you to accelerate, while also being aware of how quickly you can stop. You will find that you are not able to stop nearly as fast as you normally would in your car.

The height of the RV is also something that you will have to consider. There will be certain bridges that you will not be able to cross under in a certain lane. If you are unsure about your RV height, you are risking damaging it significantly. Commit that number to memory so if a bridge comes up you can quickly compare numbers and see if there will be a problem.

Don’t rush when driving an RV, especially if it is one of your first few times driving it. Take the time to get used to how it moves and handles and practice with it. Once you fully understand how the vehicle works, you will feel much more confident driving it on longer trips.

It Guzzles Gas

Once again due to its size, your vehicle is going to use a lot more gas than your standard vehicle. Your pump fillips will be frequent and also expensive as you have to fill that entire tank up. It is recommended that you carry a gas can with you in case you run out while looking for a place to fuel up. With this, you will be able to buy yourself enough time to get yourself into the nearest gas station without worry.

On-Board Bathrooms

Have you ever stressed out during a road trip because you or someone else has to go to the bathroom and there is no pit stop in sight? While pulling over and going into the forest is always an option, it is certainly not an ideal one.

Most RVs come with a bathroom that connects to a sewage tank. In cases of emergencies while driving, you can pull the RV over to the side of the road, use the bathroom, and start driving again. Under no circumstances is anyone to be in the back area while you are driving. If someone has to use the bathroom, you have to pull over and turn the engine off.

Check Your Tires

When buying a new RV you think the tires would also be new as well right? For some reason, certain RVs come with older tires that are not new at all. Take a look at them and see if there is any damage on them. Along with that, determine the weight of your RV and compare it to the load capacity chart for your tire. If your tires cannot support the weight of the RV it will not be a bumpy ride. Change out tires as needed and feel free to make one of the older ones an emergency spare in case you need it one day.

Freshwater

Your RV will also come with a freshwater tank built into it. Whenever you are planning on going somewhere, you need to ensure that it is filled up and ready to go with the maximum amount of water. If the tank is not the biggest, consider bringing an extra tank of water. It is better to have more water and not need it, than not enough of it.

Check the condition of your water tank as well. While you may be putting freshwater into it, if the tank is dirty, the water itself will become contaminated as well. Regularity clean it out to keep your water safe and tasting fresh.

Plan Your Routes

Unlike cars, RVs can be hindered by certain road types and bridges as mentioned above. Take a look at the route you are planning to drive on beforehand and see if your RV will be able to handle it. Areas with narrow lanes might not be a good idea for your vehicle as it will be tough to share the road with other drivers. Having a GPS on hand or a phone app can also help with navigation ensuring that you do not get lost along the way.

These are all things that you have to consider when planning to travel with a recreational vehicle. There is a lot of fun to be had with these vehicles if you take the time to learn about safety protocols and prepare correctly. Before you leave for your adventure, have a checklist ready to see if you are missing anything important. Where do you plan on driving your RV?