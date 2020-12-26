Top Trends in Outdoor Living Spaces

words Al Woods

When the weather’s warm, you want to spend as much time outside as possible. Turn your backyard into an outdoor oasis so you can soak up as much sun as possible! Whether you want a swimming pool, patio furniture or an outdoor firepit, you can transform your outdoor living space into something special.

Maximize Your Outdoor’s Potential

When planning your outdoor makeover, you should consider your lifestyle first. The way you typically use your home should be reflected in your outdoor space as well. For example, if you love cozy Sunday mornings where you sip coffee and read, you might want to build a gazebo or have a bistro set to move that activity outdoors. On the flip side, if you love to entertain, you might want to create a large outdoor space where you host all of your friends and family. Whatever your lifestyle is, make sure your yard can accommodate it.

Create an Outdoor Kitchen

Outdoor kitchens are a major trend right now. Sunnier locales have always had these in their yards – you will often find outdoor kitchens in Los Angeles, for example. The difference between this and a simple BBQ setup can be huge. If you want to invest, this could be the centrepiece of your yard. Grills and outdoor pizza ovens provide the cooking space, with fridges and even outdoor sinks for convenience. Add some furniture and plenty of seating for guests, and this is your new party space.

Bring the Living Room Outside

Patio furniture has shifted away from being simple table and chairs sets, toward more luxurious living room set ups in the backyard. Sofa, loveseats, lounge chairs and even rugs are now common outdoor furniture pieces. Make sure to choose items that are suitable for outdoor use: you want the look of an indoor space, but still need durable material that can handle all weather.

Fire Pits and Fireplaces

Adding a fire pit to the backyard is desirable for a few reasons. You can evoke that camp-like atmosphere, roast marshmallows and tell stories by the fire, plus it’s an added heat source for when the sun goes down and the night gets chilly. Fire pits are fairly affordable, but can require a lot of maintenance. If you prefer something that doesn’t require cleaning out regularly, you can add a natural gas fireplace to your backyard.

Eye-Catching Outdoor Lighting

Good lighting is important for your outdoor space, especially if you plan to grill or entertain into the evening. You need enough light to safely work the grill or serve drinks without knocking anything over. But the lighting in your yard can also add to the overall ambiance of your space. Place your lights strategically so you can highlight the cool elements of your space, such as along a stone pathway, or use string lights to give the illusion of a ceiling overtop your seating areas.

Get the Kids Out of the House

If quarantine has taught us anything, it’s that it’s hard to be stuck inside, especially for kids. For families with children, you need an outdoor space where you can let them play and burn off some excess energy. Swing sets, tree forts and playsets are all must-haves for families to make an outdoor space fun and functional. If you have some extra time on your hands or are extra handy, you can even create a DIY playset. A custom-made set can include all the features you know your kids will like, and often for a fraction of the cost.

For many homeowners, their outdoor living space is an area that doesn’t get as much love as it could. But by investing in your yard, you can create a space to relax and enjoy the outdoors with your friends and family.