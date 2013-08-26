Must have wardrobe staples for 2020 women

words Alex Wang

Many women around the globe have wardrobes bulged at the hinges since they are jam-packed with different sorts of attires. If you are amongst these women and you wish to keep only a few items, the following pieces of clothing for women must be at the top of the wish list you need to keep.







Black trousers

We have two ‘work’ clothing pieces that all women must have and the first of the two is a pair of black trousers. Functioning precisely in a similar manner as they do for menfolk, incorporating on a pair of black trousers straight away makes one exude a certain degree of professional formality.

Along with business, they can as well be employed for everything from meetings with bank managers to a diner with workmates. You do not have to carry a whole new set of outfits to your workplace.

Smart white blouse

A white blouse is the flawless accompaniment to your black trousers and is the second of the two indispensable ‘work’ cloth pieces. Playing out precisely the same roles as stated above, the white blouse does almost whichever role you can imagine when it comes to formal wear, devoid of wanting to appear too stylish.

Classic beige trench coat

The classic trench coat for women – is an essential must have as it never runs out of fashion and you can wear it any time of the year. If you hold fast to a typical trench it will last you for years.

Little black dress (LBD)

So you have just arrived home from work and your spouse reminds you that you need to attend their black-tie workplace dinner; however, you had forgotten and have not purchased any new clothes. What should you do? Simple; just rely on your little black dress. Besides the fact that a girl can never have enough dresses. From LBD’s to some slinky little party number.

Superior blue jeans

Everybody should own a pair of preferred jeans — you discern the type of jeans that makes one feel comfortable and sexy. These jeans must be up-to-date in style, plus the cut must be one that compliments your finest assets. The fantastic news is that at the moment jeans companies are manufacturing jeans to put up with all sorts of body types. Thus find out what kind of body you have and then choose the best types of denim accordingly.

Daily Jewelry

Statement jewelry might not be essential in all closets; however, those exceptional classic jewelry pieces add refinement to your daily look. Feel free layering on the nostalgic pieces that are dear to you and that can be perfectly stacked.

To sum up

When you have all the essentials of your closet, you can carry on to trial with your individual style and integrate those statement pieces that are exceptional to you. Possessing the indispensable pieces near offers you the liberty to layer, match up, and get playful with style. It is not about owning a lot of clothes, it is about having attires that shall get worn now and then and that makes wearing your outfit in the morning stress-free and swift.