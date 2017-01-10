Best family lease cars for 2017

Best family lease cars for 2017 you can lease – words Alan Woods

The family car has been a somewhat derided beast in the past. They were seen as boring to drive and unstylish in the looks department by many motoring journalists who, to be honest, had a point. It’s very different now though.

Some modern family hatchbacks are not only very nice to drive they have come on leaps and bounds style wise and many are packed with technology that parents and kids just love. Of course many of us lease our cars rather than buy them these days so looking forward to 2017 we’ve compiled a list of our favourite best family cars so you can browse personal lease cars at your leisure.

Mazda 3

The Mazda 3 has to be one of the most stylish hatchbacks that has come onto the market in the last few years. But it’ not just looks that makes it one of our favourites – this car is a joy to drive being smooth, responsive and refined. It’s available with a raft of features too and most come with all round electric windows and alloy wheels. It is very fuel efficient as well and cheap to run which is a great thing to know. If you couple this with the fact that this car holds its value in the used car market you can see why it is an increasingly popular choice.

Audi A3

The Audi A3 makes it onto the list for more than looks alone. Yes it is very stylish and many of us love the idea of owning an Audi. It’s also a proven car that is reliable as well as sharp to drive. It’s no wonder then that it was in the top ten best sellers list for 2016. Yes, the Audi A3 has been around for a while now but who cares when it looks this good and drives so well? It’s been updated too and now comes with lots of gadgetry to keep you and the little ones entertained. The interior is just as stylish as the outside and if you opt for the digital dashboard you can feel all futuristic as you drive to the supermarket.

Seat Leon Hatchback

The Seat Leon had to make it into the top 5. It might have a Seat badge but it is all Volkswagen under the bonnet. We reckon it has a nice look too which is always a big consideration no matter what anyone says. It is also great value for money when you compare it to its rivals such as the Golf or Audi A3. Performance wise this car really delivers with it smooth ride and assured handling. This car is a strong all-rounder and is good value plus you don’t have to hang your head in shame regarding its looks either when you take it out on the road.

Volkswagen Golf

Some cars on our list might outdo the VW Golf in terms of the drive and some might even outdo it on looks but many people just can’t resist this car. It has evolved over the years and is still a great drive and has a look that has now been copied by many. Yes its boot isn’t as big as many of its competitors and it’s probably more expensive than it should be but it’s a Golf and still deserves its place on this list for 2017.

Vauxhall Astra

It might not have the kudos of the A3 or the Golf but this latest version of the Vauxhall Astra is the best they’ve ever made and looks smart too which is why it makes it onto the list. It has been winning awards right across Europe and its easy to see why. It is better built and much cooler looking than previous Astra’s and great value too compared to its more upmarket rivals. It’s a great drive too if a little too smooth and well behaved but it scores well on safety and has a very impressive 85 mpg so your wallet will also be pleased with you.

Best family lease cars for 2017 you can lease – words Alan Woods