Most popular cars for a more active lifestyle – words Alexa Wang

Some cars serve as the perfect gateway to a more active lifestyle. They inspire exercise and communicate exuberance, so being behind the wheel of such vehicles can really elevate your mood to get active.

After all, there’s often been unfair correlations drawn up between laziness and driving, so it’s time to show that cars can inspire movement too!

Good cars have always been widely available and easy to come by, but when it comes to cars that inspire activity, you may need to dig around a bit deeper. Spend some time doing your research and figuring out what you need!

Consequently, here’s a quick rundown of some of the most popular cars that encourage a more active lifestyle.

Volvo XC60

Starting at the more affordable end of the spectrum, the Volvo XC60 is adaptable in the best ways possible. This car is just as at home on the city streets than it is on a bombastic terrain, so whether you’re settling into an urban life or you’re hungry for adventure, the Volvo XC60 will see you through. There’s no living a double life here – you can jump in and change your lifestyle on a whim.

It comes with high active beam too, which means even if you’re undertaking late night trips to the gym, you’re safe and alert. It’s made all the more powerful by being equipped with highly refined muscular wheel arches, adding strength and composure to the vehicle. If you want to feel active long before you reach your destination, the Volvo XC60 has you covered.

Jaguar F-Pace

The Jaguar F-Pace is the brands first-ever SUV, but you certainly wouldn’t think it’s a first effort given its high-end efficiency. Boasting 18-inch wheels that could get over any kind of terrain presented before it, this car can get anywhere and everywhere with no mess or fuss. It’s powerful, it’s luxurious, and has enough space in the interior to fit bikes and additional sporting gear when the seats are all folded down.

One might think a powerful car like this would be clunky, strenuous and hard to handle. Well, think again. The Jaguar F-Pace handles with a crisp sporty feel and comes with optional technologies like heads-up displays and InControl multimedia systems, perfect for the energetic person who’s winding down after working hard at their sports and activities.

Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk

Built especially for the modern adventure, the Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk is a hands-on car that wastes no time getting drivers up to speed with its shenanigans. Outfitted with highly refined LED headlights and taillamps and all-terrain adventure tyres, there’s simply no escapade this car can’t take you on. It’s boundless in terms of limitations.

This car also comes with a bevy of interior qualities too. There’s substantial amounts of cargo space and a terrain select system, meaning that the car can adapt to any challenge you throw its way or need you have for it. There’re also leather trimmed touchpoints, which means you the driver will never become uncomfortable, cramped or hemmed in, and always feel ready for activity!