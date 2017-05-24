Christian Louboutin Makeup ‘Les Yeux Noirs’ Collection for Eyes

Famous for his architectural towering heels, this season sees the rather thrilling expansion of the Louboutin universe. The new Christian Louboutin makeup collection for eyes is designed to amplify the essence of a woman’s gaze.

“I was always fascinated by how much the eyes say. The eyes have a life. Makeup only accentuates what you want to reveal.” Christian Louboutin

Classing the pieces in the range as ‘eye amplifiers’, the Christian Louboutin eye makeup collection includes Les Yeux Noirs Lash Amplifying Lacquer mascara, Oeil Vinyle Luminous Ink Liner and Oeil Velours Velvet Eye Definer.

It is a collection of imaginative and expert tools that combine sensual application with the intensely rich colour and attention to detail expected from the designer. Luxurious and slender, each product provides a precise gesture; it’s all about smooth calligraphy strokes.

The range is inspired by one of Louboutin’s beauty icons, Queen Nefertiti and her famous sculpted eyes as can be seen in the beautiful imagery that accompanies the collection. The base is a nude lid precisely lined with carbon black charcoal liner. Delving deeper into the symbolism of ancient Egypt for the packaging, Egyptian lotus flower petal motifs and obelisks combine with Art Deco structures and references to Louboutin’s killer heels. There are dressing table works of art in brass columns and patent daggers.

The formulae for the collection draws on Christian Louboutin’s travels in India. The country’s rich culture and vibrant colours translate to intensely pigmented products that are inspired by the opulent decorative style of Kathakali dancers. It is a dance style known for elaborately drawn eyes that bring focus to the dancers’ dramatic eye movements and expressions. The result are lashes coated in lush lacquer, lids defined in dark ink and perfect brows with rich colour.

The Christian Louboutin makeup collection for eyes is a stunning addition to counters this season in intense shades; black and burgundy Louboutin mascara in ribbed bronze Art Deco; dagger-like liners inspired by patent leather in black, red and Indian kohl blue; or the bold kohl liners of the pharoahs in blackest black, peacock blue or charteuse yellow. Dramatic, intense and luxurious.

Louboutin says, “You definitely see everything through the eyes,” and with this imaginative collection you can make sure everyone notices yours.

The Christian Louboutin makeup collection for eyes is available on counters now.