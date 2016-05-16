A history of the coolest vape tricksters – words Alexa Wang

Smoking tricks were once limited to blowing smoke rings within smoke rings and variations on the theme. E-cigarettes have denser vapor that allows people to get creative with their smoking tricks, and thus the era of the vape trickster was born.

Vape tricksters take advantage of the properties of a vape cloud to do stuff like make shapes, create images, and use vapor clouds to enhance sleight of hand tricks. Following is a look at the history of vape tricksters and how they’ve turned a seemingly simple action into a complex art.

Titus Edwards Vape King

Image via Flickr by leporel

Titus Edwards is known in vaping circles as the Vape King for his ability to create unique forms from a vape cloud. His signature move is called a jellyfish, which is created from a solid vape ring and built upon with multiple vapor layers. Another move he’s perfected is making multiple strands out of vapor and drawing them up from his mouth to his nose. Not only does it create a visual reminiscent of Bane from the Batman comic books it also makes the viewer wonder just how he managed to do it. Edwards uses a variety of vaping rigs to achieve his creations, which you can see on his Instagram account.

Joven Olvido

Joven Olvido’s tricks earned him a spot on Pilipinas Got Talent, the Philippines version of America’s Got Talent. He creates large clouds of vapor and uses it to create sleight of hand tricks to wow his audiences. Olvido handles props to make it look like he’s holding onto multiple smoke rings while he uses his vaping rig to create large clouds as a cover for his hand movements. The overall effect he creates is charming even though he’s not creating shapes or moving images from vapor clouds.

Austin Lawrence

He’s one of the youngest people on the vape scene but has made vaping clouds into shapes and designs into an art form. He runs a vape shop with his brother in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Lawrence made it a point to post videos on Instagram and was noticed by the rap artist Drake, who wanted to know more about vaping. The rest, as they say, is history.

Lawrence is now known as the Vape God, not to be confused with the Vape King, and is constantly working on perfecting his craft. He posts regularly on Instagram and shows off the latest tricks he’s perfected.

Vape tricks are fun to learn and add an entertainment aspect to the act of drawing up a cloud of vapor. Learn from the best so you can replicate what they do and impress your friends. Or do it for yourself and enjoy learning how to do something unique.