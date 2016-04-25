Create the perfect summer cocktails in your own home – words Alexa Wang



The summer is a time of year when we all love to entertain and enjoy spending time with loved ones. However, going out in order to do this can prove expensive, particularly if you are eating out and enjoying a few drinks.

A cheaper and more relaxed option is to do your summer entertaining at home, where you can relax and enjoy the chance to sip refreshing drinks, snack on nibbles, and catch up with friends and family as you soak up the sunshine and enjoy the fresh air.

Kicking back in the garden as you sip on an Espresso Martini and catch up with friends is a wonderful way to while away the hours during the summer. Of course, you need to make sure you can create a variety of summer cocktails so that all of your guests are catered for. The good news is that in addition to creating some of the classics, you can also get creative and develop your own cocktails as long as you have plenty of different drinks and mixers available.

Doing your research

The internet is a great place to start when it comes to researching the cocktails you are going to make. You will find a huge range of recipes online, and these can cater for a wide range of tastes and preferences. When you go online to do your research, get a n idea of how many different types of cocktails you want to make on the day. You can base this on the number of guests that are coming. Also, make sure you cater for the people that do not or cannot drink alcohol. You can find some great non-alcoholic cocktail recipes online, so include some of these in your list of cocktails to make for your event.

When you are looking at the different recipes, make a separate note of what alcohol, mixers and other ingredients are needed for each one. Once you have decided on which cocktails you want to make, you can then simply glance at the list of ingredients, alcohol and mixers required and you will know exactly what you need to shop for. It is also worth investing in some frozen fruits such as raspberries so you can add a special fruity touch to your drinks. In addition, make sure you have the necessary equipment for your cocktails, which includes cocktail glasses, a cocktail shaker, and ice or an ice machine.

Adding some nibbles

The good news is that when you have cocktails flowing, you don’t have to worry about food too much. Many people will be happy to simply enjoy refreshing drinks and listen to a little music as they relax in your garden and enjoy catching up. If you do want to do food, a BBQ is a great idea if you can find someone to take over the cooking – after all, you will be at the cocktail station! If not, simply laying out a few nibbles should be fine, as most of your guests will be captivated by your sumptuous beverages.

