Graeme Park: Bringing the Hacienda to Halifax

Those who remember the legendary Manchester Hacienda can relive their party days at the Square Chapel Arts Centre, Halifax with the venue transformed for a live Graeme Park DJ set.

The evening starts early with music lovers invited on a journey through the birth and evolution of Factory Records and Manchester’s iconic Hacienda scene with a screening of Michael Winterbottom’s 00’s cult classic 24 Hour Party People starring Steve Coogan as the ambitious but frustrated local TV news reporter, Tony Wilson. The film also stars Shirley Henderson, Ralph Little, Paddy Considine and Andy Serkis.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Graeme Park, before the venue opens up to host an exclusive House DJ set from the original Hacienda DJ. The whole venue will be used, with Square Chapel opening into the wee hours (2am) with a special late license, giving fans a chance to get all nostalgic and for newbies to experience the scene if they were just too young at the time!

Graeme Park, said: “I’m very much looking forward to the Q&A session after the screening of the superb 24 Hour Party People film. As someone who was heavily involved in Factory Records and The Hacienda, I can tell you that the film is a very true account of what actually happened in Manchester in the 1980s. The actors play eerily accurate portrayals of all the strong characters involved and the Haçienda scenes are amazing, as anyone who went will testify once they’ve see them. As there was always a large contingent of ravers from West Yorkshire who made the weekly pilgrimage across the Pennines to Manchester to visit The Hacienda, I’m very much looking forward to some great questions and sharing some stories from what was an epic period in musical history.”

The screening of 24 Hour Party People is part of a series of film screenings selected by Edith Bowman. Edith has exclusively picked five films to screen in Halifax that showcase her love of music in film. Alongside 24 Hour Party People, Bowman’s has selected Arrival, Trainspotting, Lost in Translation and This is Spinal Tap all of which will also be screened at Square Chapel Arts Centre between January and March 2018.

The Graeme Park Hacienda Q&A and live DJ set is an exclusive event at Square Chapel Arts Centre taking place on Friday 2 February. Tickets are £15 to attend the screening of the film from 7.30pm, plus the Q&A and the live DJ set. Tickets for the evening live DJ set alone, from 10pm, are priced at £10. For more information and to buy tickets visit Squarechapel.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01422 349422.