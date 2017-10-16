Why it pays to look after your apartment

When you lead a busy life, especially if you are caring for your children and working full-time, home maintenance can be overlooked.

Most of us are guilty of using our weekends to relax or do activities we enjoy, instead of DIY and cleaning, but ensuring your home is properly maintained can help to improve your environment and save you money in the long term. Here are some simple ways to look after your apartment.

Check for Damp

Damp often goes unnoticed for a long time. It lurks in corners and behind wardrobes, causing damage to your paintwork, furniture and even your health. You might be wondering how much does it cost to repair damp? This can depend on how much damage has been caused. You might be able to reverse the effects of damp yourself, using a simple home solution, but in severe cases you’ll need professional help. To prevent damp, keep your rooms warm and well ventilated and make sure you check behind furniture regularly so you can target mould or damp early.

Clean the Drains

Overtime, kitchen sinks and drains can become blocked by food and oil. It’s a good idea to clean your drains by pouring a cleaning solution down them, as directed on the instructions, every month. There are various home remedies you can try if you want to avoid using chemical cleaners, although you will have to test their effectiveness for yourself.

Inspect Your Fire Extinguisher

If you are renting an apartment, your landlord should provide you with a working fire extinguisher. You should make sure that it is in-date, not damaged in any way and is easily accessible in case of an emergency. While you’re checking your extinguisher, take the time to test your fire alarm and carbon monoxide detector too. If any of this safety equipment is not working, be sure to inform your landlord immediately.

Deep Clean

You may think that your apartment is clean and tidy. But even if you hoover, dust and mop on a regular basis there will still be a build-up of dirt in those hard to reach places. Every six months or so, schedule in a deep clean. You should recruit the help of your family to scrub windows, clean upholstery and remove dust from all of those usually untouched places.

Have Your Heating Serviced

An efficient heating system not only keeps your apartment warm and prevents problems such as damp, it can also save you money on your energy bill. For this reason, it’s a good idea to get your boiler serviced every year. A professional will clean and maintain your heating system to ensure that it works correctly throughout the year.

Don’t Forget About the Exterior

Depending on where your apartment is located, you may have access to a private or shared garden. Don’t forget to go outside and ensure that your garden is well-maintained and that the property is not deteriorating on the outside. Common things to look out for include blocked gutters, overgrown plants and blocked vents.

These are just some of the simple steps you can take to make sure that you can look after your apartment for the long term.

