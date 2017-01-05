Noose & Monkey: Tailored suits for the banditti!

With a howl against formulaic fashion, Noose & Monkey are all about tailored suits for a dangerous prince charming or a bawdy hipster urchin. Join the banditti and check our competition below for £100 towards your swashbuckling style statement.

Their skinny suits take on the simple, understated intellectual style of the beatnik and tear it up with Noose & Monkey louche colours, decorative prints and pirate-esque preening.

Take the Noose and Monkey ‘Ginsberg’ suit in its moody, dark green and navy tartan, named after beat poet Allen Ginsberg. Tartan evades all Bay City Rollers comparisons in this context. The trousers make an instant statement with their skinny cut and flat front. The accompanying slim fit jacket features a peak lapel and one button fastening. Or for the real buccaneers out there, go straight to pairing the trousers with the very on trend waistcoat with traditional horseshoe construction and double breasted fastening.

It’s a style prelude to parties full of provocative behaviour, bawdy antics and flamboyant, dangerous fun.

Noose & Monkey’s men’s suits are designed for men not afraid to express themselves – crafted with quality in mind and style at the forefront. Tailored styles are assigned to equally radical artistic and intellectual powerhouses; Picasso, Pollock, Tom Wolfe, Van Gogh. Bold styles that will turn heads, designed for men who are confident in all situations; adventurers, daredevils, swashbucklers all.

COMPETITION: Set your own flamboyant style agenda with £100 to spend at nooseandmonkey.com! Click here to enter. Competition closes 23rd January 2017.