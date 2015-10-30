How to decrease pain after starting a workout – words Alexa Wang



At some point in their lives, almost everyone has created a New Year’s resolution to work out more. If you want to actually stick to that resolution, you need to make sure that you have all the tools necessary to handle your brand-new workout regimen.

One of the biggest hurdles that new athletes have to overcome is post-workout soreness. The pain that you feel those first few days can be extremely frustrating, and may even make you want to give up altogether.

Before you give up, try these tips for making your new workout as pain-free as possible!

Choose something you enjoy.

Working out doesn’t just have to mean running, lifting weights, or going to the gym. There are endless ways to work out, and you can choose any of them. Do you love music? Maybe you’d like to start a dance class for whatever style of dance suits you. Are you very flexible? Try taking up yoga — the slow stretching is great for you, whether on its own or alongside another workout routine. If you want to explore the area nearby, you could pick up bicycling and take your bike through some outdoors trails.

Essentially, you can work out in a myriad of ways, each of which are suited to a specific type of person. By choosing something you love, you’re more likely to go back to it, even if you feel some post-workout pain.

Ease into it.

One of the biggest mistakes new athletes make is working themselves too hard and too fast. When you just start out, you’re not going to be able to perform like a top athlete. You won’t even be able to perform in the same way as someone who’s been doing it for two months! When you start your new workout routine, start small. If you’re planning on starting to run, you may want to plan to just walk a mile or two the first day. Then, you can slowly taper up until you’re running multiple miles every day.

When you go slowly, your body has time to adjust. You’ll be at lower risk for soreness, annoyance, or even severe injuries.

Change your diet to accommodate your new routine.

There are plenty of ways you may want to change your diet to help your workout resolution last. One of the most important is making sure that you have enough fuel to exercise adequately. Many people work out in order to lose weight, but if you want to work out, have enough energy, and feel happier overall, you’ll want to make sure you’re eating enough food. Add antioxidant-rich foods like goji berries and walnuts, incorporate more protein into your diet, and make sure you eat after your workout.

It may seem counterintuitive, but you’ll feel and look better when you restructure your diet, rather than cutting down on the amount you’re eating!

Add supplements.

There are thousands of supplements out there, and some of them are a little less well-researched than others. If you want something that will actually be able to help support you during your workout, CBD oil tinctures are a great addition to your workout routine.

Using CBD before workout routines is a great idea because it helps your muscles relax, making it much less likely that you’ll get sore in the first place. Charlotte’s Web has the best CBD oil tinctures , with natural ingredients and a team of experts ensuring that you get the highest quality product possible.

You’re not always going to be able to judge your workout accurately, which means you’ll probably end up being sore at some point. You can use a CBD tincture to support recovery after your workout, because it helps soothe your muscles.

There are plenty of ways that you can make sure you’re prepared for your new workout routine. Working out doesn’t have to be something that you dread, especially not when you have CBD workout supplements to ease soreness and discomfort. Take these steps to success, and you’re sure to be able to conquer your new workout routine with ease.