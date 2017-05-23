How to pick a wedding theme – words Alexa Wang



You’re getting married – Congratulations! Now, all that’s left to do is plan your special day. As many couples find out, there’s a lot more to planning a wedding than you might think.

With so many things to organise and decide upon, it can quickly become overwhelming. However, one thing that’s going to help is splitting it down into manageable tasks.

One of the first things you’ll want to decide upon, is the theme for the wedding. Once you have this sorted out, you’ll find it easier to plan the smaller details. The question is, how can you pick a theme for one of the most important days of your life? Below, you’ll discover some great tips to help you choose the perfect wedding theme.

Don’t pay attention to trends

OK, so if you’re a key trendsetter, you may want to avoid this tip! However, if you’re not fully driven by the latest trends, then it’s a good idea to consider avoiding them completely.

Your wedding should be unique to you and your partner. While trends can look good, they aren’t exactly personal to you. There’s also the fact that if you’re choosing an on-trend theme, it’s going to be more expensive. So, if you’re looking to save money, avoiding trends and instead opting for a theme that’s unique and personal to you is going to help.

Consider the venue

The theme that you choose should ideally match the venue you’ll be using. It’s where you’ll create the perfect setting, so you’ll want to choose a theme which matches the décor and ambience of the venue.

If you’ve chosen a lavish stately home to tie the knot, you’ll want to make the theme elegant, lavish and luxurious. If you’re getting married at a local registry office on the other hand, you’ll want to focus on a more laid-back, modern theme.

Seek inspiration online

You can get a lot of wedding planning inspiration online, from finding the perfect wedding rings, to discovering unique colour combinations you might not have considered. Sites and apps such as Pinterest are fantastic for getting wedding planning inspiration. Don’t forget to check out online wedding magazines too.

Always consider your budget

One thing that’s going to impact the theme you choose is your budget. It’s important to keep your budget in mind when looking for the right theme for your big day. For example, you may have your heart set on an indoor garden style wedding. However, an outdoor wedding surrounded by natural plants and flowers would be much cheaper.

The above are just some of the things to consider when trying to choose a wedding theme. It can be tough coming up with a theme but if you follow the advice above, you should find it that little bit easier.