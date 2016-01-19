How to master a smart casual dress code at work – words Al Woods



If you work in an office, you might have heard the term smart casual being thrown about when it comes to the dress code.

Smart casual usually means a mixture of smart or dressy clothing and a more casual dress code. This often confuses people as they are not sure what to wear so we have put together a guide on how you can master the smart casual dress code at work. Keep reading to find out more.

Shirts

When planning your outfit for a smart casual day, the first thing that you’ll need to think about is the shirt that you are going to wear. For a dress code like this one, we would suggest a nice buttoned down shirt which has a sort of classic colour or pattern. Think about choosing colours such as powder blues, or navies as well as the classic white. If you’d like to steer away from the classic colours, you could also go for a chambray or denim shirt which is well-fitted. This will be a great addition to your smart casual outfit.

Trousers

The great thing about a smart casual dress code is that you can actually get away with wearing some nice jeans, but you’ll need to make sure that they fit well and are a little more dressy than normal. If you don’t want to wear jeans, then we recommended some chinos which can be paired with some of the classic shirts that you’ll already have in your wardrobe for a smart casual day. Think about getting some navy or beige coloured chinos if you want to master this look.

Shoes

Once you have your shirt and your trousers sorted for your smart casual day, you might want to think about the shoes. With the shoes, you have a bit more freedom as the main requirements are on your clothing. We recommend that if you want to master this dress code, you should think about investing in some nice boots or brogues. If you take a look at Dune men’s brogues, you’ll find that they would look perfect styled with your smart casual outfit. Choosing these shoes will help to make your overall look mature and stylish.

Blazers

Our final tip for those who want to master the smart casual dress code at work is to get your hands on a good quality blazer. Not only do blazers make the look a little smarter but they can also add some layers which is very on trend for the upcoming season. If you want to master this look, you should try to choose some lightweight blazers that look a little more relaxed. Darker colours like grey or navy can look great for this style but don’t be afraid to go for a lighter beige colour if you want to wear a darker shirt and trousers. The great thing about blazers is that you can take them off if you want to make your look a little more casual or put it on for a smarter look.

Final Verdict

When you have never planned an outfit for a smart casual outfit before it can seem a little overwhelming. The good news is that mastering this look is not too difficult as long as you are able to get your hands on some amazing smart casual pieces. Think about getting a nice blazer and some fitted shirts that you can pair together. You should also ensure that you have some brogues for these smart casual days and a nice pair of chinos to match.