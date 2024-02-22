PODYH – elegant Ukrainian label inspired by architecture

words Annabella Wolf

PODYH is a Ukrainian womenswear brand that draws inspiration from the world of architecture. The collections of the brand, founded in 2020 by architect Daria Plaksyuk, embody the spirit of various architectural styles while balancing simplicity and sophistication.

As well as creating their elegantly structured garments they are committed to being part of the solution in their native Ukraine. They try to use local manufacturers and produce in small batches. They are strong on sustainability too and minimise material waste by incorporating left over materials into other products and garments.

PODYH are now proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated AW24 Collection. Drawing inspiration from the rich architectural heritage of Ukraine, PODYH’s AW24 Collection harmoniously blends the pearls of Kyiv modernism, the monumental architecture of Kyivan Rus, and Ukrainian folk motifs. Founder and architect Daria Plaksyuk’s vision comes to life in this collection, which combines bestsellers from previous collections with new colors and materials.

The foundation of the AW24 Collection comprises eco-leather trousers, a suit featuring palazzo pants and a long A-line vest, straight skirts, and architectural minimalist A-line dresses. These pieces are complemented by knitted garments crafted from merino and cashmere, meticulously reproducing various architectural textures and elements. True to PODYH’s signature style, the collection predominantly features monochromatic colors such as black, bordo, khaki, shades of gray and brown, with splashes of lemon, vanilla, and white.

Commenting on the collection, founder Daria Plaksyuk said, “The AW24 Collection is a celebration of architectural innovation and timeless elegance. Each piece is meticulously crafted to reflect the spirit of various architectural styles while maintaining a balance between simplicity and sophistication. I’m thrilled to present this collection to fashion enthusiasts who appreciate the intersection of fashion and architecture.”

Since its inception in 2020, PODYH has garnered acclaim for its unique approach to fashion, drawing inspiration from the world of architecture. Founder Daria Plaksyuk’s background in architecture infuses each piece with meticulous attention to detail and compositional elements, akin to the process of creating a building.

For more information go to PODYH