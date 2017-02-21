Why speeding is never a good idea in the UK

Why speeding is never a good idea in the UK – words Alan Woods

More than 100,000 drivers in England and Wales are caught by cameras or pulled over by police for speeding each year.

Around 50% of these cases go to court and the drivers face different outcomes as the courts and police will always take into account any mitigating circumstances and the driver’s previous record. Speeding is never a good idea in the UK but if you have and you are caught it’s always a good idea to use specialists like motoringoffencelawyers.com to make sure the eventual outcome is as fair as possible.

Here are the most common outcomes for drivers prosecuted for speeding in the UK

Most drivers accused or lower level speeding offence will receive the offer of a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN), which involves a fine of £100 and three penalty points on their licence or to attend a speed awareness course. Speeders with 9 points or more on their licence or drivers seriously over the limit will most likely face a court appearance and fines of up to £1,000 (up to £2,500 for motorway offences).

I may have been flashed by a speed camera, when will I find out?

You’ll have to wait for up to 14 days for the Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) to come through the post. If nothing arrives at the address of the registered keeper after 14 days have passed you’re probably in the clear.

How many points will I receive?

Speeding most often means between three and six points; this usually takes into account the speed and your previous record too. Higher speeds eg. over 100mph in a 70mph can result in immediate periods of disqualification being imposed.

If you collect 12 points on your licence within three years, you’ll face possible disqualification under totting up. You can avoid disqualification but only if the Court finds exceptional hardship would be caused as a result.

Yes, I was speeding, but is there any way to avoid the fine or points?

Unless you’re offered the speed awareness course or accept a fixed penalty the case will almost certainly go to Court. There are often viable defences to speeding with often go unnoticed. That’s why it’s always a good idea to obtain the advice of a legal expert before deciding how to proceed.

Going to court

If your speed or your accumulation of points makes a ban likely, then you’ll have to go to court. The police must issue a charge within six months of the date of the alleged offence otherwise it may be invalid.

How long will my points stay on my licence?

Your penalty points stay on your licence for three years from the date of the offence for totting up purposes but will be visible on your driver record for 4 years.

I have a driving licence from a foreign country; what then?

You can still receive points you’ll have your penalty points applied to a “ghost licence” created by the DVLA. You can also be banned from driving in the UK.

Why speeding is never a good idea in the UK – words Alan Woods