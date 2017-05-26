Why you should make the switch to dive computers

Why you should make the switch to dive computers – words Samuel Blake

Now, it is quite normal to be wary of technology. Even in this day and age when everything seems to require a computer, many people prefer sticking to the old ways. This is especially true of divers who like to adhere to the techniques that have been used for decades.

There is nothing wrong with that but just imagine if you could improve your diving experience considerably. Then, should you not give certain gadgets a chance? One of the pieces of equipment that have become particularly prevalent among divers is dive computers.

These are used to replace the dive tables of old. If you are reluctant to make the switch, here are some arguments that may help you change your mind. If, at the end of it, you wish to buy this ware, check out the dive computer guide here.

Spend More Time Diving

It takes time, preparation, and even money every time that you dive. Therefore, it makes sense to prolong your dive as much as possible. This is precisely what this novel piece of machinery does. Typically, when you use dive tables, you calculate the maximum amount of time that you can spend underwater by relying upon the maximum depth you will dive to. With the computers, however, this number is always being recalculated. This is because the air integrated dive computer continues to calculate on your current depth, throughout the dive. This, in turn, helps you to spend a greater amount of time under water.

Suitable to Every Diver

The main concern with such types of technology is that it will be overly complicated to use. This can be especially distressing when you are underwater and have to rely on the computer for your survival. However, not all dive computers are created equal. While there are the more technical ones, filled with features, you do have simpler options as well. Such versions are easy to setup, simple to use, and only provide you with the information that is absolutely necessary. You don’t have to get any more technical than you are absolutely comfortable with.

Minimize Human Error

While scuba diving is one of the most fun things that you can do, it also carries with it a certain level of risk. Therefore, you can’t leave anything up to chance. This means that you have to find ways to reduce any errors that could be made. Since dive tables rely upon your calculations and determinations, there is always the possibility of making a mistake. When you rely on modern technology, nonetheless, this possibility is eliminated. If you want to be absolutely sure about what you are calculating, it is best to use dive computers.

Better Decompression Status Tracking

Of course, the main purpose of dive tables (and computers) is to minimize the risk of decompression sickness. When using the tables, you need to rely upon averages to monitor imagined nitrogen levels. The computers, on the other hand, are doing this on a constant basis – at every depth. This way, you will always have up to date readings with higher accuracy.

If you are on the fence, you should definitely think about investing in dive computers. There are a lot of options out there to choose from.

Bio: Samuel Blake is an experienced diver who wants to spread the word about the best diving practices. He runs a blog called Scubacompare.com which focuses on helping divers choose the best equipment for both safety and fun.

