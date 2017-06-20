Technology going beyond: The growing importance of gadgets

Although hardcore fans of old sci-fi post-apocalyptic flicks will always claim that technology is taking over at an alarming rate, they themselves find it difficult to go through a day without their own gadgets. All joking aside, we rely on technology today, more than we actually realize.

You, or someone you know, may have experienced firsthand what it feels like to live without technology – be it because of a power outage that lasted a day, or having visited that retreat site by the beach or in the woods where there was no signal – dreadful. Whether we like it or not, our gadgets have become an extension of ourselves, helping us perform at our best every day.

Education

With the reign of technology and the high penetration of smartphones, tablets, and computers in every household, the ways of education and learning methods have already altered. Back in the day, students had to carry massive backpacks with heavy textbooks, today, this is being replaced with lightweight laptops and tablets.

On the other hand, learning in and of itself has turned digital. Instead of spending hours browsing through countless books in the library to find the material needed for research, it is now convenient to look online with the help of search words and tags. Today, anyone can get their degrees and certifications by using the internet and computers, thanks to online schools and universities offering a myriad of courses on various topics.

Communication

We all rely on our mobile devices and computers to use the internet for communication. Calling someone now comes second to texting them. Emails, video conferencing tools, and mobile apps to communicate with anyone around the world have now replaced postal mail and landlines. Needless to say, taking good care of our trusty little fit-in-your-pocket-or-backpack gadgets has become a priority, and we would put everything on hold and run to the first outlet to get it checked when we have a problem that needs to be fixed fast! You can check out Helpertech since they have plenty of outlets all over the US and is well known for how efficient and reliable they are. Having reliable vendors to turn to when something goes wrong is crucial because all our movement and communication is dependant on these devices now.

Lifestyle

Remember when we had to invite people to our birthday party or wedding by calling each and every one of them or sending printed invitations by mail? Social apps have now made it that much easier to just create a group or event page and invite everyone with the click of a button. RSVPs have never been easier!

On the entertainment front, technology has also made it a lot easier for local talent to get the word out about their upcoming gigs and activities online – no more printing hundreds of flyers and having to stand out in the cold to hand them out to passersby! Let alone the amount of trees you’re saving by not having to use so much paper.

It’s amazing how far we’ve come, and how inventions are helping make our lives easier and more fulfilling. But like everything else in life, too much technology can be bad for you. Make sure to rely on your beloved gadgets just the right amount, and don’t fall into an addictive pattern. So, grab your phone, and go for a walk in the park. Now put on your earbuds, blast on your favorite music, and when you stop to smell the roses, the song playing in the background will hold much more meaning.