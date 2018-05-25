Unique gifts for men to truly inspire

Unique gifts for men to truly inspire – words Al Woods

I don’t know about you but I find buying gifts for men really difficult. I’m much better shopping for my mum, sister & girlfriends, basically because I shop for what I’d like and then give it to them (and occasionally, if it is a really good keep it – shush don’t tell.)

But when it comes to buying a gift for my dad, brother or husband I’m a little bit clueless. On more than one occasion I have in fact defaulted to the dreaded sock gift, telling myself that this is something they really need, men like practical things & toes need to be kept warm.

But um – well when I really think about it, it’s not really good enough is it. They deserve better!

If you are caught in a similar trap then I wrote this guide for you. Once and for all we are going to find some really cool and luxuriously unique gifts for men we have in our lives.

Let’s go >>

JAMES BOND SWARVE

If there is one icon which pretty much every single man on this planet knows about, its this one. Buy him a gift he will never want to put down. The Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M, a mechanical watch so precise it’s good enough for an international spy.

TOP WATCH BRANDS

A MOMENT HE’LL NEVER FORGET

The first on our list is a lux thrill experience. You cannot get better than the site and sound of spitfire. This experience is a mix of thrill & history – a chance to fly in a real WWII Spitfire. There are only 53 working aircrafts left in the entire world. A once in a lifetime experience he will never forget.

FLY IN A SPITFIRE

FOR EVERY WEDDING

Every man needs at least one 3 piece suit. But, if the men in your life are like most, they probably spent more time looking for their trainers than they did their suit. It was probably brought over ten years ago, sits in the back of their wardrobe and is dragged out reluctantly on special occasions. Buy your man a fitted, tailored suit. Even better, he doesn’t have to leave the house to get it. With a gift voucher he can order it to his specifications online.

WEAR TAILORED ONLY

FOR EVERY LAZY EVENING

For the music enthusiast there is not better time than pouring a cognac, sliding an old school vinyl record onto the turntable and just sitting back and relaxing. Music is art and this turntable is a work of art.

ROSE GOLD TURNTABLE

