How to watch more film and TV for less – words Alexa Wang

Have you ever experienced the frustration of trying to watch your favorite show online, only to be met with an alert telling you that the content is not available to stream from your location? That kind of rejection is tough to handle, but luckily it’s not something you need to simply accept and move on from.

If you don’t know what a VPN is, or how it can help you easily stream all of your favorite movies and shows no matter where you are in the world, then read on to find out how you can use this simple tool to unleash your full online streaming potential!

VPN stands for virtual private network and it is a tool that will allow you to be virtually anywhere in the world with a simple click of your mouse. A VPN program will route your internet connection through a remote server location of your choosing, giving any website you visit the illusion that you are accessing the site from that remote location, which can be a country thousands of miles away from where you actually are. This means that you will be able to stream virtually any content you want from wherever you are in the world, without worrying about having to deal with any geographical restrictions. Using a VPN literally puts a world of streaming content right at your fingertips, and the best part is that it couldn’t be easier to use, even if you’re not the most tech-savvy.

With all the VPN options available on the market today, how do you know which one will work best for you? Whether you are looking to discover the perfect VPN for unblocking Netflix, or if you would rather stream content from other sites like Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO, or the BBC, there are quality VPN providers that can accommodate any streaming requirement. All you’d need to do is select a VPN provider that offers servers in the country or countries from which you want to access streaming content. For example, if you want to unblock the US version of Netflix, or to access content on Hulu, then you would need access to an American VPN server. Most reputable VPN providers offer servers in the United States and other popular locations, so you won’t run into any issues finding VPN servers in the locations from which you are most likely to want to stream content.

Once you have signed on with your VPN provider of choice, your next step would be to download the VPN application onto your computer or device. Then, simply select the server location you wish to connect to and click on it to connect. Once you have established a successful connection to the VPN server, you can simply browse the internet as you normally would and stream your favorite content without encountering any geo-blocked content alerts. It’s all incredibly simple.

With recent statistics indicating a sharp rise in subscriber numbers for online streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime, it’s no wonder why so many are taking advantage of what a VPN can offer and using it to truly maximize their worldwide streaming potential. Even though many of the major streaming services are available throughout many parts of the world, due to licensing restrictions, the content offerings vary dramatically from country to country. For example, the content library that Netflix offers in other countries is merely a fraction of what it offers to users located in the United States. This is why many Netflix subscribers living or traveling outside of the US opt to use a VPN to route their internet connection through the US to access the American Netflix library.

Furthermore, if you are traveling to a country with strict internet censorship practices, some of your favorite websites may actually be blocked altogether. For instance, many HBO subscribers in China utilized their VPN applications to access HBO content online after the Chinese government blocked the website last summer in response to jokes made by comedian John Oliver. Using a VPN can help you get around virtually any type of geographical restriction or censorship imposed upon a website or online service.

Now that you know how a VPN can help you stream all your favorite movies and TV by bypassing geo-restrictions, it’s time that you start making the most out of the world of streaming content available to you!