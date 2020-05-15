Top 6 Practical Accessories You’ll Want To Have At The Beach This Summer

words Alexa Wang

Who doesn’t love spending their summer at the beach? Whether you are planning on lounging around to the sound of waves surrounding you, or you plan on having activity-filled beach days, there are just some accessories that are practical to have with you.

These accessories range from items that make your stay at the beach more fun, to items that are extremely practical to have around.

Below are the top 6 beach accessories that are going to take your day at the beach to a whole new level of awesome.

An Inflatable Paddle Board

While laying down for a tan at the beach may sound heavenly to some, others enjoy more activity when they are by the water. A very popular and safe sport that people of all ages can enjoy is paddle boarding. Unlike surfing, you can paddleboard in areas without high waves. If you or your family enjoy more activity at the beach, then you need to get yourself an inflatable paddleboard. There are so many different paddleboard brands out there so if you are getting confused, you might want to take a look at a detailed review to ensure you’re investing in the right product. Try looking for ones that are made of high-quality material to ensure that they last a long time.

A Portable Folding Table and Chairs Set

Having a couple of beach chairs and a folding table is going to ensure that you are comfortable without having to worry about sand ending up in places it shouldn’t be. Of course, some might say that you can just grab a blanket and sit on it, but then you will have to go to the trouble of trying to lay the beach blanket down flat and getting sand spraying all over your belongings, including any food or drinks. This can be avoided if you have a table and a chair or two on hand.

A Waterproof Beach Bag

Sometimes, water can damage a person’s belongings, this is especially true if you have your mobile phone with you, other electronics, or simply a book that you do not want to get wet. Having a waterproof bag with you is going to ensure that your belongings are safe from water damage. It will also keep any spare clothes and towels inside dry so that you can use them after you are out of the water.

Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers/Headphones

Who doesn’t love listening to music? If you are going to the beach alone, then you can make do with a pair of headphones or earbuds, but if you are with your family or a group of friends, then you need to get some Bluetooth speakers to make the day even more fun than it already is. Bluetooth speakers are not the most inexpensive things to buy, so you need to make sure that the ones you get are waterproof so that you do not have to worry about them getting ruined after a day at the beach. Try to also ensure that you are not annoying people around you with how loud the music is. If possible, keep the volume high enough for you to listen to your favorite tunes but low enough that you are not disturbing others.

An Air Pump

This may seem like a weird thing to get, but if you have children that require floaties to swim or you have an inflatable paddleboard, you are going to need an air pump to get them inflated. You might be thinking that you can just inflate them yourself, without any help from a machine, but if you have more than one floatie, or paddleboard, it isn’t very realistic to waste your breath and feel uncomfortable, or sometimes dizzy because you tried to do them yourself. Air pumps vary in size, price, and look. Some air pumps require you to use physical movement to push air into the floaties, inflatable ball, or paddleboard, while others work automatically, using batteries or by using power from your vehicle.

A Cooler Full of Your Favorite Drinks

Staying at the beach, in the sunlight can cause serious dehydration if you are not well prepared. The problem is, nobody wants to drink water or any beverage for that matter, that has been sitting around in the sun all day. Having a cooler is going to ensure that you and your family can stay hydrated and cooled down all day long, or at least until you run out of drinks. Nowadays, coolers have become even more advanced. You can even find some that can be plugged into your car’s charging port.

These six beach accessories are a definite necessity if you wish your day at the beach to go as smoothly as possible. They definitely range from items that are for fun, to others that are necessary. Most importantly is that they can be easily purchased online, and you can even find different reviews on each of these items to ensure that you get the best ones.