10 most affordable US cities to move to in 2020

words Al Woods

Image by OpenClipart-Vectors from Pixabay

There are over 329 million people living in the 50 U.S. states, according to statistics. However, people who live in the US don’t always stay in the state they come from. In fact, a lot of them move from place to place for various reasons.

The state of moving in the United States shows that people move for different reasons, and one of them is money. Sometimes, people can’t afford to keep living in one state or city, so they pack up their things and move to another.

If you’re planning to relocate to a more affordable city in the US, you should consider one of the following.

Tallahassee, Florida

If looking to move to an affordable city with a lot of sunshine, Tallahassee is one of your best options. The state of Florida is already known for its warm weather, but why should you choose Tallahassee over any other city?

Here are some of the reasons why you should choose Florida’s capital for your next move:

You can find affordable housing choices within the city limits.

There are many cultural and educational events that are open to everyone, not just students.

The Gulf Coast is only a couple of hours away

Tallahassee’s economy was one of the fastest-growing in 2018, and it would be easy to find employment there.

Boise, Idaho

This city is often chosen by young families, as apart from being very affordable, it’s also very safe. The crime rate in Boise is very low, much lower than average. This city is great for anyone who is looking to move somewhere with a tight-knit community and great job opportunities.

Other factors that make Boise a great city are:

It’s surrounded by a lot of nature . Boise is located just north of the Great Basin desert and west of the Rocky Mountains. Additionally, the Boise River is located in the city.

. Boise is located just north of the Great Basin desert and west of the Rocky Mountains. Additionally, the Boise River is located in the city. There is a lot of cultural events . Not many people realize this, but Boise is a cultural hub for jazz music and theater.

. Not many people realize this, but Boise is a cultural hub for jazz music and theater. It has a thriving job market. Thanks to its fast-growing job market and a plethora of available jobs in the tech, health, and hospitality industries, Boise has an unemployment rate of 2.3% (the U.S. average is 3.9%).

Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh is the capital of North Carolina and it’s even considered a national historic landmark. People move to this city for various reasons, not just affordability.

There’s something for everybody in Raleigh. No matter if you’re a college student, sports fan, or perhaps an outdoor adventurer, Raleigh will be the perfect home for you.

Some reasons why you should move to Raleigh include:

great career opportunities

world-class healthcare

diverse arts and culture scene

beautiful beaches and mountains

Iowa City, Iowa

This city is perfect for anyone who is looking for great living standards in a fun and interesting place. Iowa City has a strong health-care system, highly ranked public schools, and it’s also the home to the University of Iowa.

New residents are drawn in by the affordable housing prices, but this city has much more to offer. Iowa City is also famous for:

large assortment of arts and entertainment options

a diverse mix of employers and entrepreneurial endeavors

great attractions, such as Coralville Lake and Devonian Fossil Gorge

Madison, Wisconsin

The capital city of Wisconsin has a reputation for being one of the best college towns in the country. While that is true, there are still many things Madison has to offer, including a very low cost of living. However, affordability isn’t even the biggest draw this city has.

Madison also has the following benefits:

It’s one of the greenest cities in America and is great for outdoor recreation.

It has great job opportunities, with an unemployment rate of 2.8%.

It has a great music and nightlife scene.

Columbia, Missouri

This youthful city is the home of the University of Missouri and is very vibrant while also being affordable. It possesses a unique cultural atmosphere and has some very beautiful neighborhoods.

Some of the things you can expect if you decide to move to Columbia include:

wide range of good schools operated by the Columbia Public School District

job opportunities in health care, insurance, education, technology, and many other fields

the vibrant downtown area with several popular art and music venues

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Anyone who is currently living in Sioux Falls will tell you that this city is a great place to live. It has a great job market, good public schools, and most importantly, affordable housing. It also offers many great and fun outdoor activities.

The reasons people are drawn to Sioux Falls include:

fantastic job market and job opportunities in various fields

outdoor activities for all seasons

great education opportunities and three colleges

Orlando, Florida

Image by Eduardo Neri Du from Pixabay

Most people know this city as the ‘Theme Park Capital of the World’. But there are a lot of cool things to do in Florida, and Orlando has much more to offer than just Disney World and Universal Studios.

Florida’s largest city really has a lot to offer. The price of housing can be a bit inflated, but only if you look for a place to live near a famous attraction. There are some parts of town that actually offer very affordable housing.

Orlando also has a vibrant tourism industry, and job opportunities in digital media, aviation, and agricultural technologies.

Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington is a very popular destination for people who are looking to cut back on everyday living expenses due to its low cost of living. Even though it’s the seventh-largest city in Indiana, it gives people a small-town feel thanks to its close-knit community.

You will enjoy the city of Bloomington for the following reasons:

a hub for education and the arts

thriving job market

home to a variety of public and private schools

rolling hills, dense trees, and crystal lakes – perfect for nature lovers

Omaha, Nebraska

Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay

Omaha is the perfect place to move for those who want to live in a large city that still has a small-town vibe. It is filled with friendly people, has a constantly evolving dining scene, and a very impressive craft beer scene as well.

If you want to raise a family, this is a great place to do so. The city has affordable housing, great public schools and a lot of family-friendly activities.

Omaha also has a very low unemployment rate of 2.8%, so it is a great place to find work. No matter if you want to get a job at an already existing company or start your own business, you can do both easily.