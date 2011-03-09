Shin splints: What every runner should know before buying the right shoes

words Al Woods

Every great runner understands the importance of training hard, eating right, and getting enough sleep before a big run, but did you know that your running shoes can have a huge impact on how you perform? Whether you are running on the track, treadmill, road or trail, as a runner, you need to make sure you have a high quality shoe that will allow you to reach your peak performance.

Since running shoes are so important when it comes to skill, safety, and speed, you may be thinking it’s time to hang up your old shoes and purchase a brand new pair.

Before you lace up a new pair of running shoes, there are a few things you should consider before making a purchase.

Running shoe styles

If you are going to purchase a new pair of runners it is important to make sure they are the proper style for the type of running you do. For example, if you are running on a track you may want to purchase running shoes with spikes in them. Spiked running cleats are ideal for sprinters and short distance runners, but they can also benefit runners that compete in long track races. The benefits of having shoes with spikes in them is that they grip the track a lot better than a conventional running shoe and they are typically very light. Gripping the track better will allow you to have better control and traction and you will run much faster than if you were wearing a normal running shoe. If you do most of your running on either the road, well maintained trails, or in the gym, you will want to purchase a conventional running shoe. This style of shoe is your typical runner. They are great for the gym and are generally lightweight. On the other hand, if you do most of your running on trails and in rougher terrain, you will want to make sure the running show you purchase is durable and offers a bit more protection. Before you purchase a new shoe make sure you consider what style best suits your running needs.

Comfort

If you are about to purchase a new shoe for running it is important to make sure they fit your foot well and are comfortable. It is important to note that most shoes need to be broken in a bit before they feel totally comfortable on your foot. That is because most shoes are designed in similar ways and everyone’s feet are shaped differently. This can make it tricky to determine if your shoes will be comfortable when you are first trying them on. If you are a serious runner and want to protect your feet, make sure you have someone help measure your feet and help fit you with a shoe that will compliment your foot shape. Remember, the last thing you want is to have a cramped foot to deal with as you are midway through one of your big runs. If you are running in rough terrains you will want a shoe that offers some comfort and support around your ankles. This will help prevent you from twisting an ankle.

Weight

When it comes to buying a new shoe you will want to make sure that its weight is kept to a minimum. You do not want to purchase a shoe that feels heavy on your foot. The ideal running shoe should feel very light, almost like it isn’t even there at all. Some of the lightest running shoes tend to be the spiked shoe style. The spiked shoes are generally the lightest because they are intended for short distance sprinters on the track. Even though these shoes have metal spikes in them, they are still extremely light weight. If you are looking for a conventional running shoe the weight tends to vary a bit more so you will have to make sure you keep weight in mind as you shop for your perfect pair of runners.

If you are an avid runner, you should understand the importance of having a good shoe. Using a high quality shoe will allow you to improve your running and keep your feet safe. If you think it is time for you to get a new running shoe remember to think about what style of shoe matches your type of running. Also, always make sure to consider the comfort of the shoe because you do not want a shoe that will leave your feet covered in blisters. Lastly, make sure you consider the weight of your shoe before you make the final purchase. The weight of your shoe can greatly affect your running performance so it is important to get a shoe that is lightweight. If you follow all these tips mentioned above, you will be on your way to find the perfect shoe to help you improve your running.