Best Beaches in South Carolina to Spend Your Vacation

South Carolina is endowed with diverse nature-based attractions, including pristine beaches and barrier islands.

These are beaches that overflow with southern charm, vibrant natural habitats and spectacular towns with ample to see and eat.

1. Myrtle Beach

This is the lynchpin of South Carolina’s “Grand Strand.” It is the most popular beach in the southeast. With miles of a never-ending coastline with boardwalks, piers, and resorts that fit every budget makes this beach a treasured gem by many.

This beach is sprawled by spectacular golf courses, amusement parks, water parks, Ripley's museums, specialty shops, restaurants, bars, and even a Nascar track.

2. Hilton Head Island

This island hosts a number of beaches, like the Coligny Beach, which has been rated as one of the top stretches of sand in the United States. Driessen Beach Park has one of the most beautiful boardwalks, and Burke’s beach is a favorite spot for surfers.

At Hilton Head, you have plenty of options that cater to your individual taste, including beautiful oceanfront condos. Visit a luxurious resort, go dolphin watching, take a Segway tour, or ride on a pirate ship. There’s so much to see and do at Hilton head.

3. Pawleys Island

Pawleys Island is rated as a more chill option when compared to spots such as Myrtle Beach. This is probably the only place where golf courses span thousands of acres, and Spanish moss trees dot shopping venues. Immerse yourself into ancient history, go on a fishing charter – your options are endless.

4. Surfside Beach

Most people refer to it as the family beach because of its versatility and accessibility to people with disabilities. One of its most prominent features are the seven public parks that are equipped with a host of key amenities. Mermaid classes and a magnificent waterpark with a host of slides are some of the indulgences you can spoil yourself to in this beach town.

5. Edisto Beach

This is one of those few beaches that has managed to hold onto its raw charm with the absence of big hotels, resorts, and an overflow of similar attractions. This is that rare place where you can find unadulterated beaches and marshes where you can take an eco-tour to see native wildlife in their natural habitat.

Restaurants here serve local catches like crabs and oyster. Booking a cottage on the serene beaches will help you recluse from the stresses of city life.

6. Isle of Palms

Approximately 12 miles from the history-rich city of Charleston, Isle Palms offers the best of both worlds. Immerse yourself into the city’s cosmopolitan nightlife, spend the day relaxing on the beach, play world-class golf, your options are virtually limitless.

As you explore the best beaches in South Carolina to spend your vacation, it won't hurt to extend your adventure.