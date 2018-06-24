5 Tips for Getting the Best Deals When Shopping for Jewelry

words Alexa Wang

Shopping for jewelry is an exciting experience, whether you are looking for something specific or just searching for the next eye-catching piece to add to your collection.

Either way, getting a great deal makes the jewelry even more special. Fortunately, it’s unnecessary to break the bank to get quality necklaces, rings, bracelets, and earrings. Use these five smart tips to score the best deals when shopping for jewelry.

Get to Know the Market

The first step toward finding the best jewelry for the lowest prices is to understand the current market. Before 2007, the price for gold and platinum were far different from today. In 2018, the cost reached record heights and came down slightly today. With that in mind, be aware of the current prices for precious metals and jewels. Also, grading matters when you weigh the cost and value of purchasing a piece. An A-grade gemstone is not the same as an AAA-grade stone. Be aware of grading, quality, and brand names when you determine how much to spend on jewelry. Visit the blog at adinasjewels.com to learn more about how to determine the value of the jewelry you want.

Timing Matters

Knowing when to purchase jewelry is another factor when you want to score good deals. Often the cost of popular pieces soars before holidays such as Christmas, Mother’s Day, and Valentine’s Day. Many people celebrate these occasions with gifts of necklaces, rings, earrings, and bracelets. Instead of buying when the prices are the highest plan for major jewelry purchases. The prices tend to be the lowest right after these holidays when items are placed on clearance. Although the inventory might be sparse, there are sure to be hidden gems to discover. Look for top quality items at a drastic discount. The few days after a leading holiday is a time to score gold, diamonds, and pearls for a fraction of the original price. Search for classic pieces that fit into any jewelry wardrobe, such as hoop earrings or a pearl necklace. Timeless jewelry is ideal for adding to your jewelry box or give as gifts for the next holiday or birthday. Keep a drawer with beautiful items that are wrapped and ready for an upcoming gift-giving event.

Get Back to Basics

With classic jewelry in mind, following the trends in jewelry becomes expensive. Trendy pieces may require a particular order because they are in high demand. When the need for an item increases, so does the price. The temptation to purchase a trendy piece can become overwhelming, especially as everyone starts to wear the latest charm bracelet or choker. While you might want it, consider the cost of owning it and whether the jewelry is worth the price. Sometimes the price reflects the demand for a specific trend rather than the quality of the materials used to make the item. Indulging in an occasion trend adds flavor to your wardrobe and makes you feel confident. However, when it costs more than it should, you could feel less than enthusiastic about the jewelry. Keep current market conditions in mind before making a costly purchase. Consider investing in a few essential pieces that work well for any outfit or occasion. Try to avoid trends that wind up sitting in the back of your jewelry box a few short months later.

Get Real

The old saying that there’s nothing like the real thing holds when it comes to jewelry. Costume jewelry is a fun way to bring color, trends, and style to your wardrobe. These pieces should be inexpensive and worn for a few months or years, depending on the quality of the materials used. But the real thing is the smartest choice when it comes to getting a great deal. Diamonds and pearls last for generations. Often these pieces are passed down from grandmothers to mothers to daughters. Gold and silver are timeless and fit into anyone’s jewelry collection. Consider more trendy looks that are becoming classics, such as amethyst and rose gold. Be aware of the latest trends that become timeless choices to add them to your jewelry box. Diversify your collection, add precious gems and metals, and create a valuable collection you feel proud to wear.

Shop With a Pro

Shopping with a professional is a wise way to ensure you are getting a good deal on the best jewelry. Sometimes a pro could be a jeweler or someone with inside knowledge of the industry. Or it could be a friend who understands the current market and always gets amazing prices. Either way, when you don’t know, go to someone who gets what it takes to score jewelry for less. Choose shops that offer a wide selection of items at various price points. Whether you shop in-person or online, authentication is part of the process. Verify all pieces are genuine and request proof that you are getting what you paid for before deciding it’s a good deal. When in doubt, check it out. If you feel the item may not be worth what you paid, go to a jeweler for an appraisal. You might be pleasantly surprised to discover you scored a fantastic piece for the right price!

Jewelry makes us feel wonderful when we get dressed for the day. Once you put on your favorite outfit and style your hair, it’s time to find jewelry to complement your look. Adding new items to your collection diversifies your look and helps you stay stylish for a minimal investment. Whether you prefer costume jewelry or authentic pieces, there are plenty of opportunities to get a good deal. Be aware of current market conditions, choose classic pieces, and make sure to shop around with people who know what they are doing. With some planning, you can score incredible deals on your favorite jewelry. Remember timing matters, and choose items that you will wear proudly for years to come. All it takes is a little knowledge and consideration to score top quality jewelry at prices that won’t break your budget.