What are the Best Times to Go to Italy?

words Al Woods

Italy might be considered, depending on who you ask, the crown jewel of Italy – or even of wider Europe. Nowhere else on the continent do we find such an amazing concentration of historical intrigue, architectural beauty, and incredible gastronomic culture.

If you’re planning a trip to the Eternal City, perhaps as part of a tour of Italy, then it’s worth thinking about timing. The bad news is that everyone has gotten the message about Rome, and that you’re likely to encounter thick crowds around all of the major attractions. By visiting at the right time of year, however, you can minimise this problem, and get more of Rome to yourself.

When are the best times to go?

If you’re willing to put up with dense crowds, then summer is a great time to visit Rome. During June and July, the temperature can easily go up to 30°C and beyond. In April, the weather is a little bit easier to bear, and the tourist traffic is a little bit thinner. It’s a good idea to pack a varied wardrobe, as you might encounter showers as much as sunshine – but since you’re going to be spending time inside the museums, this might not be such a problem.

One thing to bear in mind is that on Labour Day (that’s May 1st), Rome plays host to Concerto del Primo Maggio. This is a free music festival that sees the streets and piazzas quickly fill up with street food vendors.

What are the worst times to go?

Winter in Rome is slightly milder than that of Britain – but the difference isn’t all that big. You’ll get wet and miserable weather, and shorter days. The rainfall tends to be heaviest between September and December, so if you’re looking to spend time outdoors, this time of year is to be avoided.

On the other hand, you might also argue, in spite of all of the above, that August is the worst time to visit. Peak season isn’t just inherently bad because of the crowds. That extra demand means that prices tend to go up. Travel during winter, on the other hand, and you could save substantially. Some of the city’s most iconic attractions, moreover, look truly spectacular when they’re lit up at night-time. And then there’s the appeal of the Christmas celebrations!

Researching the tourist traps

If you’re thinking of visiting some of the less crowded parts of the city, you’ll want to do as much research as possible. This way, you’ll keep yourself forewarned of any possible ‘tourist traps’. Come up with a shortlist of restaurants and cafes for everywhere you’re visiting, and you’ll avoid being stung.