Bringing your new cat home

words Al Woods

If the time has come to bring your beautiful new cat home, then there are a number of important things to remember to ensure you’re ready to welcome them into your family. Cats are extremely sensitive animals and need to be cared for properly to ensure they feel safe and content. From the surroundings within your home, to the travelling options, we’ve compiled some essential tips to ensure your cat has the very best experience coming home with you.

your new cat

First Things First…

Before you head out to pick your cat up to bring them home, you need to ensure that their new environment is ready for them. Your home is a completely new place for your cat, with new smells and areas to explore, but you must ensure it’s safe and cat friendly. Initially, it’s recommended that your cat is introduced to a small, safe room for them to settle into. Managing Director, Ollie Robilliard from Petwell says “Being in a new place can be scary cats, so giving them a safe place to settle in before you introduce them to the rest of the house is crucial.” Within this space you should include a cosy bed, some fresh water, treats and toys so that your cat has plenty to do whilst settling into their new home.

The Journey Home

Heading to pick your cat up to bring them home is extremely exciting, especially when you’ve been preparing for weeks in advance. Remember to take a comfortable carrier for you to transport your cat home in, as this will keep them safe and help to move them comfortably without any stress. Add a cosy blanket into the carrier for extra comfort too. Whilst they’re in the car on the way home, try to drive slowly and gently, as your cat may feel a little unsettled and stressed from the movement of the car in general. Pay them plenty of attention and affection to keep your cat happy and calm, as this will really help to make the journey more pleasurable for them.

Welcoming Them Home

Now that your cat is finally in the comfort of their new home, it’s time to help them acclimatise and get used to their new surroundings. Settle your cat into their dedicated room, letting them stroll around and stretch their legs, have a sniff and explore a little. Leave your cat alone for a few minutes so that they can familiarise themselves, then head back into the room with some tasty food for them to tuck into. If dealing with a kitten, Purina have some delicious recipes that are packed full of the essentials to give your kitten the best start in life, as well as giving them a tasty dinner to enjoy every day! Once you’re confident that your cat is happy in their new space, you can leave the door open and allow them to wander freely as and when they feel comfortable doing so. Once happy, your cat will take to their new surroundings and explore, enjoying the rest of the house too!

Healthcare and Grooming

It’s really important to know everything there is to know about your cat. From any healthcare issues to the condition of their skin and fur, now is the time to monitor them and ensure you’re grooming them in the best way, as well as booking them in at your vets for the necessary health checks, vaccinations and so on. This will ensure that your cat is healthy and happy for many years to come.

homing new cat

Tags:

wardrobe changewardrobe change
PREV STORY
It’s time for a wardrobe change

You May Also Like

Ceviche Restaurant – For The Love of Music & Peruvian Cuisine

“Fresh and zingy and full of life.” This is how Martin Morales describes tiger’s ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares

Taking your time – slow tourism in France’s historic Mayenne

Words: Chris Zacharia Entering a cave isn’t something you just do. You have to ...

author_avatar
Chris Z
0 Shares
garden office

Working from home: Why not try a garden office?

words Al Woods In an ideal world, we’d all like to spend at least ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares

Storm: Skeletons Rock the Watch

With Halloween in October, it seems like a perfectly fitting time to talk about ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares
understand autism

Make It Stop film helps us to understand autism

Make It Stop film helps us to understand autism – words Alan Woods To ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares
How to add value to your property

How to add value to your property

How to add value to your property – words Alexa Wang If your property ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares