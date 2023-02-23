Cassyette releases pop metal BOOM “I am dynamite watch me go!”

words Alexa Wang

I wasn’t in a great mood when I chose to give this a listen. I’ve had a vicious cold and it was clouding my mood. But this song was exactly what the doctor ordered. It’s a full throttle blast of crunching guitar chords and full throated vocals and lyrics courtesy of Cassyette. Sometimes you don’t know what you need until it hits you between the eyes. This piece of pop thrash metal hits a sweet spot that’s really needed right now.

We need new stars and new types of stars. People that have something new to say and not the same tired old words from the same tired old pop stars. Cassyette could well be one of those stars. As she tells us herself “I am dynamite watch me go”.

Speaking about the new single, Cassyette said “I made Boom whilst I was having a manic episode. I had gone into mania that morning and wanted to write about what it feels like for me. Experiencing extreme highs and lows can be so draining, so writing this felt like scratching an itch that can’t be scratched.”

‘Boom’’ marks the first new music since the release of Cassyette’s debut ‘Sad Girl’ mixtape last year. The 9-track mixtape featured previously released fan-favourites ‘Mayhem’, ‘Sad Girl Summer’ and ‘September Rain’, which was playlisted on BBC Radio 1’s B-List. The project signified an exciting chapter for Cassyette and effortlessly showcased her raw sound and versatility as an artist.

Following huge supporting slots for My Chemical Romance and Sum 41 last year, Cassyette is set to embark on her very first headline European tour next month. Kicking off in Liverpool on March 10th, the tour will be Cassyette’s biggest yet and see her perform 17 dates across the UK and Europe, including shows in London, Paris, Berlin and more. This European tour will be one of the first chances for fans to hear Cassyette perform tracks off her debut mixtape live. Limited tickets are still available to purchase here:

