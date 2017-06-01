words Alexa Wang

No matter what your age may be, the ultimate goal of constantly improving oneself is a great way to open doors to new possibilities. You may either pursue your passion or venture out into a new hobby. In this way, you can either discover your hidden talents or realize your innermost desire, which can eventually pave the way for you to extend a helping hand to your community. Hence, choosing a new skill to learn is a great avenue to discover more about yourself.

Artistic Skills

While drawing, painting, and photography may come naturally for some talented artists, it is a skill that can be learned through consistent practice. An anatomy book can definitely help you in drawing different human bones and muscles, allowing you to illustrate people. Applying grid lines over photographs may provide you with a better perspective of your subject. While this artistic skill of illustration and capturing stills is not as easy as seasoned artists make it appear to be, you can learn the basics and the techniques with consistent practice. Nowadays, the advancements in modern technology, even lets you practice this skill through a computer. Additionally, these artistic skills can be an avenue for you to express your moods and emotions. No matter what your inspiration may be, you are sure to generate beautiful masterpieces once you master your artistic skill in drawing, painting, or even photography.

Cooking Skills

Cooking is also one form of art, but rather than lifting a pen or a paintbrush, you need to lift a knife and toss in ingredients in pots and pans to create delectable dishes that will suit the palate. While there are already a wide array of recipes and cooking instructions online, the skills you will develop through culinary arts schools may be more substantial and long lasting because what you will learn is not limited to cooking. You can even expand your knowledge into baking and pastry, and even in bartending. You can surely learn a recipe or two from various online references and this is great, especially if you are only beginning to pursue your cooking skill as a hobby. Something that you can use when you need to bring food over for a pot-luck themed party. Nevertheless, a culinary arts degree will go a long way should you decide to pursue this skill as a career in the future.

Self-defense Skills

Self-defense skills are skills that prove to be very beneficial in defending yourself from harm and imminent danger. While there are already self-defense moves that you can learn on your own, you can enroll in self-defense classes or engage in a one-on-one training. Self-defense is also a great way to exercise and burn those calories. There are several types of self-defense skills, you can go into boxing, taekwondo, or even mixed martial arts. While this is a great skill to master, it is best if it is not put into actual use. But, in instances wherein you need to really defend yourself, you will come out victorious with an ample knowledge in this skill.

Music Skills

It is never too late to pursue your passion in music and learn to play a new instrument. If not an instrument, it is also never too late to hone your vocal skills. Whether you already have an experience in playing a musical instrument, or whether you are a novice at it, you will find that there are already several resources online that can help you jumpstart your skill in music. Thanks to the digital world, you can already learn how to play the guitar, piano, drums, flute, or violin by watching online videos and tutorials. Nevertheless, you can also enroll in music classes to enhance your music skills with the help of a trained coach.

Linguistic Skills

If you love to travel a lot to different places, then the mode of communication will never be a barrier if you decide to be a linguist and master the art of several languages. While learning a phrase or two may be sufficient for you, learning a whole new language in depth may also spark your interest. You can also start with one language at a time, and move on to another language when you are already able to fluently speak, read, and write the first language you decide to master. This will prove to be a challenging feat if you have no one to talk to in that particular language you are learning. Again, thanks to the advancements in the digital world, you can already enroll in online classes with specific tutors for the language you are studying. For instance, you can already find several Chinese tutors online to help you in learning Mandarin or Cantonese. In the same manner, there are already native German speakers online who can help you in being fluent in German.

Programming Skills

In this modern day and age, almost everything is found online. Thereby, this is a great time for you to learn the basics of programming and understanding how everything works in the digital world. Programming is not limited to the creation of several mobile and web apps that people know of today. Programming also encompasses website development, which is essential in marketing an online business. It is normal for beginners to be discouraged when they do not immediately master the skill of programming, but like with any other skill, programming also requires time, patience, and practice. There are already several programming courses online and offline that you can choose from. Before joining one class, however, it is best to consider what you are most interested in. Do you love to write? Then perhaps website design creation for blogging would be perfect for you. Are you a gamer? Then perhaps mobile game development will suit your interest perfectly.

Choosing a new skill to learn depends on your preferences and the time you will be able to commit to it. Nevertheless, a new skill will definitely lead to a self-discovery that will be beneficial for you in the long run. What may start as a passion or a hobby can eventually lead into a more serious business venture or community vocation.