9 furniture pieces that would look great in every living room

words Al Woods

The living room is pretty much the center of your home. It’s where the family gathers for a get-together and it’s where you entertain guests, and most of all, it’s where you put your favorite accessories and furniture up for display. The only issue is, when you come to decorate your living room, it’s really a challenge to find pieces of furniture that would really stand out and act as an extension to your taste and personality.

You want something that will complement the rest of the furniture, as well as the colors that you have in the room, and it needs to be comfortable too. The first thing you want to do is do a bit of searching yourself to understand what kind of look you’re going for, and the best way to do this is to hit the furniture stores, and also go online and see what’s new in the world of furniture. There are some really good deals that you can find online and to find out more you need to make sure that you are looking in the right places that have a good variety of the latest styles and items. This is why we’ve collected 9 outstanding pieces of furniture that would really do the trick to bring your living room to life and do justice to your style.

1. MULTI-FUNCTIONAL COFFEE TABLES

Multi-functional coffee tables are the craze these days. There are so many clever and unique designs available that you have to get in on one. There is a coffee table that doubles as a minibar if you slide the top off. There are also themed coffee tables that look classy and are a ton of fun as well, such as the arcade coffee table or perhaps a star wars themed one! We’ve also seen a glass treasure chest coffee table where you can place books in and it looks incredibly unique.

2. ACCENT CHAIRS

Accent chairs are amazing statement pieces to add to your living room. The best thing about them is that it can be, and usually is, just bought as a singular piece. They’re sleek and attractive, and definitely stand out while being comfortable as well.

3. LIVING ROOM SETS

It’s hard to have a living room without a living room set! They usually comprise of two couches or two couches and a sofa set– it really all depends on your taste and also the space that you have available. There is such a wonderful variety of colors and designs available, with all kinds of materials and textures to really help you get creative and find the right set that will set the mood for the rest of the room. You want all the surrounding pieces of furniture and the overall theme of the room to flow with your living room set.

4. OTTOMANS & POUFS

Ottomans and poufs are like large stuffed stools or pillows. You can either have them as a footrest or the can also double as seating. These are wonderful to have in the living room because they add a different dimension. Most of the living room furniture is at the same height, so this adds a bit of variety and character as well. There are some ottomans that can also be used for storage, so they’re very functional as well.

5. CHAISE LOUNGES

These are great to have for relaxation and also work to make statements because these too, can be added as a standalone piece. They’re best placed by a window because it looks luxurious and relaxing as well. Many of the designs are curvy and flowing, and provide a bit of a change to the rest of the furniture, which is all designed in straight lines and angles. Instead of having all the furniture be upright, this is a welcome change to the appearance and seating arrangement because people can lounge on these chairs.

6. RECLINERS

Recliners immediately bring up the thought of ultimate comfort, and that is entirely true! This would be a great addition to your living room because it’s bulky and they come in a variety of colors and are sometimes made of leather, which can add an element of luxury to your living room.

7. MODULAR SECTIONALS

Sectionals are great to add to the corners where you can’t have a normal sofa put in because it would probably look too awkward. The best thing about modular sectionals is that they make great use of space and that you can also move them around as you please.

8. HIGH BACKED CHAIRS

The ultimate statement piece of furniture is a high backed chair! The exaggerated height of the back of these chairs gives them a royal edge and if put in the right spot, will certainly create a buzz of attention because of how luxurious they look! They are super comfortable as well and come in stunning designs and materials.

9. CABINETS & STORAGE CHESTS

Cabinet and storage chests are a ton of fun and look amazing. They give your living room a touch of culture. You can get a cabinet that has an Indian-style look with popping colors and designs. There are also the classical storage chests that look like they just came off a pirate ship! Then you have the option of getting a classic glass cabinet where you can display your most prized bits and pieces for all to see.

Furniture is exciting and a lot of fun, and this is especially true when it comes to living room furniture. There is so much for you to play around with in terms of placement and decor. Don’t forget to tie in a rug and make sure that the curtains compliment all the colors that you are integrating into the room. There’s no rule that says you can’t bring in modern with classical furniture, as long as you do it in a skillful way that doesn’t make the room look cluttered or overwhelming. Look into the different options provided above, and you should be more than satisfied with the variety you’re going to be able to add to your living room to really make it stand out in a unique way that boosts your character.