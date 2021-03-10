How To Choose Your Clear Aligners: Candid, Smile Direct Club And More

words Alexa Wang

When you decide to start wearing clear aligners, you might think that your work on actually choosing the method of straightening your teeth is done. Yet, the simple truth is that it has just begun. Sure, you might have made that important choice between these particular aligners and the traditional braces, but that doesn’t mean that you have no more choices to make.

Quite on the contrary, you will now be faced with the most important choice. I’m talking about the actual brand and the specific product that you need to buy and start using. There are a lot of those on the market and it is your responsibility to find the perfect option for you. You might, for example, want to do some comparisons and check the candid versus smile direct club products, so that you can get a better idea about how different aligners actually work and which one could be the most effective for you.

The only question is how you can make this important choice. Well, if you have been reading carefully so far, then you must have noticed how I have hinted at the solution. Let me make it clear anyway, because you might not have been paying close attention. In short, the key is in making comparisons before deciding on the one particular brand of clear aligners that you want to wear.

This is probably perfectly logical and I guess that you compare other products when buying them as well. After all, how can you know which one is of high quality and which one is not that great if you don’t take your time to do those comparisons? The answer is that you can’t know that and the same goes for the invisible aligners that you are thinking of purchasing. In case you are new to this whole world of clear aligners, though, you might be confused about how to actually compare those products and that’s what I am here to help you with.

I understand that you might be in quite a rush to get your perfect product right away, but I suggest you take some time before making your final decision. Sure, you can find that both Candid and the Smile Direct Club are selling amazing aligners, but the point is that you need to dig a bit deeper in order to manage to choose the right brand and the right product for you. The same goes for any other brands you might come across. Now, as mentioned, I’ll help you learn how to compare those products, so keep on reading.

If you still don’t know what clear aligners actually are, this definition can help you understand: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clear_aligners

Check How The Products Are Made

Unsurprisingly, the very first thing you should do is check how Candid, Smile Direct Club or any other brand actually makes their products. Are there professionals in charge of this process? Do they have orthodontists that can do a proper checkup and ensure that you are getting the best possible solution for your teeth and your smile? If not, then it’s perfectly obvious that you need to avoid getting your products from places like those, since you definitely want a professional to take a look at your jaw, your teeth, as well as your gums and then help design the right product for you.

Check Success Stories

Clear aligners have been around for a while, meaning that there is absolutely no reason for you to go into this whole process without getting any prior information regarding the particular products. What’s the most important piece of information that you need to get, though? Is it related to the proper methods of cleaning the aligners and the proper methods of using them?

While those are all some rather significant questions that you definitely need to have answered, the simple truth is that there is a more significant thing to find out before making your final choice. In case you couldn’t have guessed it, I am referring to the fact that you need to find out whether particular products actually work and whether they can improve your smile and give you the results you need. After all, you don’t want to end up paying for products that won’t work for you, since you probably don’t want to waste your money like that.

So, what it is that you need to do when you want to figure out whether specific clear aligners work? While getting additional info about these products in general is a good idea, your task is actually a bit more specific. Basically, you need to find out what other people are saying about particular aligners, so that you can know exactly what to expect from those and whether they will work or not. To put it differently, you need to search for success stories, regardless of whether you are checking out Candid, the Smile Direct Club or any other brand of these products. Comparing success stories will help you learn whether their aligners actually work and which ones work better.

Compare Brand Reputation

In addition to comparing success stories, you should also take your time to compare the reputation of specific brands. So, if you are trying to decide whether to shop at Candid or at the Smile Direct Club, for example, you should take your time to check how reputable both of these brands are before making your final decision. You can do this by either talking to previous clients or searching for reviews online. The point is that you shouldn’t skip this step.

Compare Prices

There is one last comparison that you need to make before deciding which particular aligners to purchase. Once you are left with a couple of great options, you should take a look at their prices so as to see how and why they differ. Keep in mind that the quality of these is always more important than the price and that you should never compromise it. Still, comparing the costs will help you find the best products at reasonable prices.