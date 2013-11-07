Designer brands to look out for in 2020

words Alexa Wang

Shopping designer brands in the new year is one of the best parts about a number of the worlds largest fashion shows. Not only do you get to shop the new seasons range from your beloved brands, but there are also a number of up and coming designers that can provide you with the perfect item to step your wardrobe up a notch. To help you get started, we have put together a list of top designer brands for you to look out for in 2019.







Brandon Kee

When looking into a number of different fashion designers there are very few that are larger brands that are breaking the conventional rules of fashion and proving something new and exciting for customers. Though there are smaller brands such as J brand jeans online, there are also a number of up and coming designers such as Brandon Kee.

Making is fashion debut on season 16 of project runway, this up and coming designer is influenced by Urban style and creates the perfect blend of new and exciting style with creative energy.

Philip Lim

If you are looking for a designer that brings a contemporary twist on a classic style for both men and women, then Philip Lim is the perfect designer for you. With a range of bright colours and interesting silhouettes, there are a number of styles that you can wear either for a day in the office or for a night out on the town, this is the perfect haute couture fashion option for those that are looking to change up their style in 2020.

Tomo Koizumi

Bright colours and interesting patterns are a must for 2020 and Tomo Koizumi is the perfect designer to offer you a brand-new style that is beneficial. With bright colours and a large amount of inspiration taken from Japanese culture, this is the perfect designer for those looking for costumes that are sure to turn heads. With a number of designs that are available for daily wear as well as some of the more elaborate pieces, this fashion designer is definitely one for those that are looking to take risks with their fashion as the elaborate silhouettes are definitely one for those that love to push boundaries whilst looking great.

Bondi Born

The final designer that is worth looking out for in 2020 is the fashion line, Bondi Born. With a signature collection that combines the perfect amount of comfort with high-end fashion, this is one of the many fashion brands emerging that are multi-purpose. Whether you decide to wear it to the office or on a day running errands, this comfortable collection can be worn again and again for an amazing style that is enjoyable to wear. Though they are predominantly swimwear based there are a number of cover-ups in amazing styles to help you feel confident all day long.

Whether you are looking to expand your style in 2020 or you are just looking to add something new to your wardrobe, we are sure you will find the perfect addition for you when shopping with one of these up and coming brands. Which will you choose first?