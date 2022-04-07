5 Elegant Gift Ideas For The Special Man In Your Life

words Al Woods

Finding the perfect gift for the man in your life can be challenging, especially if you want it to be extra special. While giving him simple things would make him happy, there’s no better feeling than seeing him smile the moment he receives your gift.

A gift shows how much you love and care about him. To search for the best one, browse through this list of elegant gift ideas for the love of your life.

Wristwatch

A wristwatch is one of the most popular gifts you can surprise your man with. It’s a timeless piece that he can wear anywhere he goes. Depending on the style that you choose, it can make him look even more dashing and complete his look.

When shopping for a wristwatch, go for a classic look that will suit any occasion, be it a business meeting or hangout with the boys. For instance, a dress watch with a leather strap will be great for formal and casual occasions. Both its dial and hour markers are simple, which are either batons or Roman numerals. Stainless steel dress watches are as stylish too. They’re understated but modern. For some inspiration, you can check out this recommended site or other sources.

Leather Wallet

Another traditional gift you can give your other half is a leather wallet, which is something they can use every day. It’s masculine in character and classic, a functional fashion accessory that your man will proudly carry and take out of his pocket.

There are plenty of types you can choose from, such as trifold, hipster, and zipper wallets. While a long wallet can help keep the bills neat, a bi-fold wallet will be more practical. A bi-fold wallet is every man’s favourite since it’s compact, simple, and fit for his back pocket. Pick a black or brown leather wallet, which is what most men would prefer.

Wine Subscription

A wine subscription isn’t only an elegant but brilliant gift your partner will appreciate. He’ll get to explore various wine flavours with you on lovely evenings or special occasions like anniversaries and birthdays.

Depending on your budget, you can either send one to three bottles of wine per month, so your man can try different kinds of flavour, such as pinot grigio, pinot noir, rosé, and cabernet sauvignon. Ideal for easy drinking, pinot grigio is fruity, light, and dry. It goes well with chicken, fish, and shellfish. Like pinot grigio, pinot noir is fruity and lighter than other grapes, such as cabernet sauvignon and merlot. Rosé can be paired with any dish and comes in different flavours, including melon, citrus, and strawberry. A popular red wine choice, cabernet sauvignon tastes rich and bold, with flavours of black pepper, black currant, and anise.

With a wine subscription, romantic dates at home will be even more wonderful and memorable.

Whiskey Glass And Stones Set

There’s nothing more manly and sophisticated than giving your special man a whiskey glass and stones set. If your man enjoys having a whiskey once in a while to relieve himself from stress or if he’s an occasional drinker, this type of gift will delight him. It will also be a great addition to the décor at home or in the office.

You can never go wrong with choosing a plain rounded glass, as it’s a classic look. Though regular ice cubes will make the drink cold, metal stones are more effective, causing the drink to get cold without the need to water down your drink. What’s more, they help keep the purity of any drink for as long as they can.

Espresso Machine

If your man enjoys having a cup of coffee every morning or is just someone who loves drinking coffee at any time of the day, an espresso machine will be perfect. You can make good coffee with a regular coffee maker, but you can try many coffee beans in a variety of flavours with an espresso machine. Some flavour notes of coffee beans for espresso include chocolate, dark chocolate with Brazilian nut, dark chocolate with citrus, and caramel.

Ideally, you should select an espresso machine from a well-known brand, so your man won’t have any trouble using it. A black or silver one will complement any kitchen’s style.

The Verdict

Finding an elegant gift for your special man can be hard, but with this list, the search will be easier. Your partner will appreciate any gift you give them, but choosing the one that reflects his personality and shows how well you know and love him will be the best.