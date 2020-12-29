Exciting Things to Do on a Yacht Trip

words Al Woods

Yacht rides are relatively costly, and to get value for your money, you need to have an activity checklist prepared beforehand. The list of things you can do on a yacht is endless.

What you settle for should be dictated by your preferences, your company, the size of the vessel, the weather, and your budget. This article discusses a few things you can do on your yacht during a charter. Read on for a few excellent ideas.

1. Host a party

If you have a graduation or birthday party coming soon, you might want to do it on a yacht for a change of pace and scenery. You just need to stock up on foods, drinks, and cocktails and ensure your boat is secure and has electric power and enough fuel to see you through the trip. A company like Emerald Landing can assist with fuel bunkering and onsite shipping and forklift services.

2. Watersports

Watersports and yacht tours go hand in hand, as most of these activities make use of a boat. If you have your own yacht, get to know what it is suited for before deciding on an activity. If you plan to hire one, start by researching activities with your friends to ensure you pay for the right vessel. There are plenty of watersports to try out. Your choice should be based on your activity knowledge, experience, and availability of equipment.

3. Cook

Cooking aboard a yacht is not the same as cooking at home. Yacht cooking is both necessary and fun as you are doing it amidst an adventure and in a different setting from what you are used to. The stove, sink, cabinets, trashcan, and refrigerator, if any, are all smaller, and cooking essentials, including water and fuel, are limited in supply. Preparing a meal successfully thus feels more of an achievement when done on a yacht than in a regular kitchen. You will certainly want to test your skills.

4. Fishing

Fishing is one of the most leisurely and relaxing activities for adventurers. You can do it alone or in a group, and its learning curve is not that steep even for children. On your next yacht trip, you can include it in the group to-do list, even if not everyone is an angling buff. Make sure to bring onboard the basic fishing tackle — from hooks, rods, reels, bait, and lines to sinkers, floats, rods, nets, spears, waders, and gaffs. The point is to provide as much fishing flexibility as possible to everyone on the vessel.

5. Enjoy some “you time”

Everything on a group yacht trip doesn’t have to involve everyone on board. If you get the time, take a break from the preplanned group activities and enjoy some time alone. It could be on the deck or some other quiet spot where you can read a book, browse the internet, get a soothing massage, or just bask in the sun without disturbance.

Endnote

How your yacht trip pans out depends heavily on how you plan it. These are some of the activities to include in your to-do list. Make sure to involve your friends when laying it down for a trip that everyone will enjoy.