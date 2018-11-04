Family Trip In Europe: The Places Your Kids Will Love

words Alexa Wang

Depending on your destination, traveling with kids can either be a great idea or a terrible one. As opposed to adults, children are not patient enough to endure long trips.

That is why you need to ensure that the destination you have in mind has many landmarks and activities that will hold their attention and make them enjoy their time. Many first-time travelers consider Europe since it is rife with numerous entertainment hubs that cater to all tastes. But which European countries hold the best attractions for children? This is what you will find out in this article, so keep on reading to know more.

The UK

First-time traveler? Well, the UK should be right up your alley then! The country offers a unique mixture of wild nightlife, metropolitan charm, and historical landmarks. London, in particular, has many attractions that appeal to kids. For example, the Natural History Museum is a treat for children who are into science and history. This huge museum has unique exhibits, including dinosaur and blue whale skeletons!

If over-the-top festivals are your kids’ thing, you can take them to Edinburgh to attend the annual Fringe Festival held in August. It includes children’s shows, such as marionette plays, in addition to educational workshops.

Germany

The brothers Grimm were German, which makes Germany the home of fairy tales. So, why not capitalize on its quaint charm by creating an itinerary that will make your kids have the time of their lives? Based on these fun facts about Germany, you can take your children to the Zoologischer Garten, the biggest zoo in the world. It includes more than 1000 species, so your kids will have fun seeing rare varieties and learning more about biodiversity.

The Neuschwanstein Castle is also a great place to visit if your children are obsessed with fairy tales, as it was the inspiration behind Disney’s design for Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella’s castles. To add some bells and whistles to the tour, you can ride a carriage to the castle instead of walking.

France

The Seine, the amazing cuisine, and the romantic ambiance; what’s not to love about France? Although it has a reputation for being better suited for couples looking for a romantic getaway, it can also be an awesome destination for children. Of course, the first landmark you should visit when in France is the Eiffel Tower. The superb scenery it offers is simply unmatched and can make even the most hard-to-please kids gasp in awe.

If your kids are old enough and are into horror-themed tours, you can take them to the Catacombs. This eerie landmark contains the corpses of long-dead Parisians, which makes it a feast for the senses for die-hard horror lovers. On the other hand, Disneyland Paris might be more their speed if they are too young to appreciate the other two attractions.

Spain

Say hola to beautiful Spain! This European jewel has exquisite beaches and attractions that are suitable for all families. To kickstart your tour, how about you give the roller coasters at PortAventura World a try? This fantastic theme park is bound to impress your kids and hold their attention for the whole day.

Moreover, Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid is a must-see for soccer-obsessed fans, so if your children are sporty, you definitely have to give it a go. You can also stop by the Oceanogràfic in Valencia to let them learn more about marine life and see ocean creatures up close.

Italy

Italy is a cultural hub, which makes it a good choice for adults. However, this does not mean that it does not have child-friendly attractions. Forget about visiting the Vatican and the Colosseum because these landmarks will not hold their attention. Instead, you can tour the Trulli Village of Alberobello that will offer your kids a charming, slice-of-life experience.

Your children will also love Bomarzo Monster Park. Don’t let the horror-esque name put you off, this park has a unique mix of natural and man-made structures, which will allow your kids to feel like characters in a fairy tale! For young children, Parco di Pinocchio in Tuscany is probably the finest fairy tale-centered park. This makes it a treat for kids who learn new information through activities.

Europe is an amazing destination for parents who want their kids to see the world and sate their natural curiosity. Depending on your children’s interests, the above suggestions will surely strike their fancy. Just keep in mind that not all these attractions are fully operational now due to the pandemic, so make sure to do your research before you book any tickets.