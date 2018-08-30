How to be the friend who is always organised and reliable

words Al Woods

In every group of friends, there’s always that one who manages to remain organised and reliable. You can bet everything you own that they’ll turn up on time and have everything they could possibly need for whatever the occasion.

So, what does it take to be that organised and reliable friend? Here, you’ll discover some great tips to help you improve your skills.







Honour and manage commitments

A reliable friend is one who is able to successfully honour and manage their commitments. So, if you currently find you cancel plans at the last minute, or you take on too many commitments that you can’t manage, that’s something you’ll really need to work on.

When setting timelines for commitments, make sure you double the time you think it will take. One of the most common reasons people often fail to honour their commitments is because they underestimate how much time they will take. As you start to be more careful with your commitments, you’ll start to be viewed as a more reliable friend.

Learn useful skills

If you want to be the friend that everyone goes to for help, it’s a good idea to learn a few useful skills. For example, do you know how to sew? If not, learning will enable you to offer your sewing skills to friends in need. You could also learn make-up skills and even hairdressing skills that can be used on friends and family.

As well as learning these useful skills, it’s a good idea to make sure you have adequate supplies in too. So, keep a sewing kit handy with a variety of threads, or hair supplies such as scissors and hairdresser clips.

Always have a first aid kit on hand

Another way to be that reliable and organised friend, is to make sure you always have a first aid kit available. You can have a more extensive one at home, and then have a smaller kit you can take with you. That way, if anyone suffers a cut, or injury while you’re out having fun, you can pop out your fist aid kit to help.

These are just some of the ways you can become that organised and reliable friend. If you start to honour your commitments, learn useful skills and ensure you’re prepared for any event, you’ll soon find your friends start coming to you for everything they might need.