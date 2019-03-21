Top 8 things to engage with during the trip to Pondicherry

Pondicherry is a tiny beach town located in South Eastern part of India and once was the French capital during the colonial rule. This fabulous is the best destination for tourists eager to glimpse of the French colonial past in the country. It also offers sanctity and serenity in the real sense. It is well known for its peaceful community, urban architecture, French styled constructions, attracting people from across the globe. There are indeed numerous places and activities to engage during the trip.

Things to do during the trip









Paradise Beach Island

It is a popular venue for those who would like to have a glimpse of the island and its beautiful surroundings from a boat in the Chunnambar River. It has backwaters and lush green plantations. It is located along Cuddalore Main Road, it is indeed a great place to chill out and relax. You can also enjoy the breath-taking views of sunrise and sunset including sunbathing. You can take a boat to visit the picturesque and placid Paradise Island also called Plage Paradiso. Besides boating, you can also engage in other interesting & exciting activities here. You can avail backwater boating, picnicking, hiking and overnight camping at the tree houses constructed near the backwaters. Also is offered short cruises that go along the river to the sea, where you can come across dolphins. The operation hours is between 9am & 5pm.

Promenade Beach

This is the place to enjoy the mesmerizing sunrise. There are some fabulous, untouched and beautiful beaches here along with several beachside promenades. You should wake up very early in the morning to catch up the first rays of the sun rising over the vast open Bay of Bengal and bath in its glory!

Temple Adventure Centre

If scuba diving is what fascinates you, then you can enjoy it here in Pondicherry. This place is regarded to be the only available diving spot in the entire eastern part of India. The reason for this is the presence of natural coral reefs, man-made folds, rocky pop-ups and numerous marine organisms like lionfish, corals, kingfish, grouper, eagle, moray eels, parrot fish, manta rays, triggerfish, sea snakes, crustaceans, bannerfish, angelfish, etc. Temple Adventures claimed to be a 5-star rated PADI centre is said to organize the scuba diving sessions. PADI certification courses and excellent training is offered by the PADI centre in scuba diving. Besides, they also offer defence training, marine conservation, movies & films, disabled diver training, CSR, etc. They provide the latest training equipment and do boast of having highly experienced diver team comprising of dive masters, marine scientist, master instructors and instructors. The other popular diving spots in the region include Aravind’s Wall, Cool Shark Reef, Ravines, 4 Corners, The Hole and others. Operation time is between 6:30 am to 7:30 pm throughout the year.

Ouster Lake: It is a popular place for bird-watching. It is also known as Osudu Lake and is an important and picturesque man-made freshwater lake in this region. There can be noticed mudflats and marshy lands here. The IUCN (Intl. Union for Conservation for Nature & Natural Resources) have designated place to be among an important wetland in Asia. It is a serene lake and among the most attractive tourist attractions, due to its awesome sunset views. You should get to view the rising sun’s glorious beauty. It is also rich in biodiversity. There are numerous residential and migratory birds here, thus making it a popular hotspot for birdwatchers and nature lovers.

Karaikal Beach & Paradise Beach

If you have interest in water sports, then these two beaches are the place to be. Here, you can enjoy availing fun with different types of water sports like jet skiing, backwater sailing, boating, kayaking, canoeing, and overnight camping on the beach. Boating is considered to be a popular activity here as it allows you to check out the backwaters. Paradise Island is considered to be Pondicherry’s most scenic beach. Its operation hours are between 9am & 5pm.

Goubert Avenue

If you love strolling or leisure walking along the beachfront, then this is place that allows you to fulfil your desires. Here, you are sure to come across young couples jogging or strolling along the avenue. The seafront is also crowded always tourists to check out the sunset and sunrise views. It is a fabulous place for recreation purpose as the weather here is pleasant throughout the year. Traffic movement is not allowed at the seafront from 6:30pm to 7:30am to enable hassle-free and peaceful strolling and outing by tourists.

Green Quarter

If you want to explore Pondicherry region on a two wheeler then it is the best way to do. There are numerous guided tours offered around the traditional Tamil settlements and classical French colonies using vintage bicycles that can be hired at nominal rates. With Pondicherry town being a very small one, it is easy to cover them by bicycle in a day. Also are offered supervised walking tours with French or English speaking guides. The tour covers the Muslim Quarter known as the Green Quarter and then Tamil and French settlement, historical and traditional places and numerous cultural centres. Pondy cycle tours are very popular here. It ensures viewing the erstwhile Indian French capital that can be completed in less than 2 hours. The tours conducted completes with the tourists being offered delicious South Indian breakfast like filter coffee, idli, sambar, chutney or the much authenticate French breakfast comprising jam and baguette with fresh juice. The cycle tours are of 2 hours and operating hours are between 7am & 9am.

Serenity Beach

The pristine shoreline, glittering waves, colourful beach and golden sparkling sand is what invites surfing enthusiasts in huge numbers. It is a picturesque beach abundant with palm plantations, offering tourists with chill out and relaxed ambiance. You can come here for simple relaxation to rejuvenate your mind or body, for sunbathing and surfing.

You can to book hotels in Pondicherry depending upon your budget and enjoy immensely your stay!!