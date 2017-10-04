Guide to buying your own hot tub

words Alexa Wang

You get off work. You had a long and hard day trying to juggle all the responsibilities and opinions attached to the job. Once you get home you just want to relax and get out of your own head. There’s nothing better at that than sitting by yourself or with your significant other in a hot tub.

There’s something about the soothing effects of one that leaves a person feeling loose, calm, and ready to tackle another day. Hot tubs are seen primarily as an. Upper echelon kind of thing. “Oh, she has a hot tub? Good year, huh?” The thing is, they’re a lot more affordable than people think. On top of that, there’s a whole host of health benefits that come with simply sitting in one. If you haven’t looked into it, here’s a guide to buying your very own hot tub.

Size And Dimensions

First, you’ve got to know what kind of size you can work with. There are hot tubs that fit one or two people, and then there are ones that are made for Las Vegas penthouses. They are not the same. Experts out at WhatSpa know a thing or two about fitting one in your home. The ideal space should be enough to accommodate the anticipated average amount of individuals while still giving room to step out and be comfortable outside of the tub. In essence, this means that it’s not advisable to fit a hot tub in a tiny loft.

Portable Vs. Inground

There are two main types of hot tubs. There’s the portable type and an in-ground type. If you’re debating whether or not you want to get one or the other, consider the level of permanence you want this hot tub to be at. The low-cost installation and obvious convenience of a portable type may be enticing for some. There are also, depending on the area you live in, construction permits and a whole bunch of extra cost attached to breaking ground for that relaxing tub. The downside of a portable hot tub is the fact that you have to get up and into it. If you have trouble with balance and equilibrium, it might not be the best idea. It might also be difficult for people with disabilities with a special lift. Then again, the cost of a lift versus the cost of construction may be up to debate. You’re paying for convenience, portability, and the choice to move it around wherever you please.

Maintenance

When you’re thinking of buying a hot tub, you also have to think about maintenance. Do you have the time or the resources to keep it disinfected and functional throughout the year? There are a few options that are easy to clean with no external attachments, but they’re essentially just a big bowl. When you talk about a legitimate hot tub, there’s always going to be a bit of upkeep. Find a hot tub with a filtration and cleaning system that you can fit and follow up with regularly. Otherwise, they’ll just pool together all sorts of undesirable critters.

Customizable Parts

The best part about a hot tub outside of the actual tub itself is the additional aftermarket items you can get installed. Like any machine, you can customize and trick that thing out to your liking. The most popular addition in consumer research reports is the waterproof sound system. Not only do you get to sit in a warm tub of jet-streamed comfort, but you also get to listen to your favorite music while doing so. Catching up on a book? You can play an audio version of it and pick up where you left off when you get out. Audio is the future and having that ability in your hot tub is such a massive convenience. There are also additions that allow you to control the temperature and the power of the jet streams from your phone. You can have it exactly the way you want it before even setting foot in there. That eliminates waiting and testing. Just pop in. These systems also have a built-in sensor that can tell you when you need to replace the filter, have the water drained, etc.

Having a hot tub is just plain fun. It’s something that people never get tired of. If you’re an athlete, it’s the best place to throw in magnesium salts and relax those sore muscles. Even if you aren’t one, the ability to get that relaxation is priceless. You’ll want to have it on hand, anytime you want. You definitely won’t regret it.

