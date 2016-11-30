Your guide for your kitchen remodeling

words Alexa Wang

In most homes, the kitchen is the center of the house, where families sit, talk, and have all meals. Yet, even if your kitchen is not, it is still considered the most important room in the house. This is why it is often the most popular room to be remodeled in houses, which is usually considered a big job because of the required cost and time.

If you are making that decision, you need to consider some important points before hiring a contractor. Let’s take a look at them together.

Set a budget

A big renovation projects such as remodeling your kitchen tends to take more time and money than what you would expect. So, set a budget less than your maximum limit, just in case. Experts recommend a smart rule of thumb; decide on your estimated budget, then add another 10 to 20 percent for unplanned expenses. You do not want to end up with a half-finished kitchen or an additional loan.

Market research

Do some shopping around, look for the kitchen appliances you will need, and see what is new in kitchen materials and layouts. For example, many kitchen faucets today have more functions and types than a standard faucet. You can click here to learn more about the different types, such as the pull-down and pullout faucets that make washing dishes a far more convenient chore. Take notes of all prices, brands, and types you are interested in. Then sit down and make decisions on what you can afford along with the renovations you will be making.

Set quality standards

Always keep in mind that choosing quality products—appliances, wood paint, cabinets, countertops, backsplashes, and many more—is very important. They will be more durable, functional, long-lasting, and easy to maintain. You do not need to go over what you can afford, but make quality a priority within your budget. If that budget is limited, you can consider using second-hand items and materials.

Decide between wants vs. needs

Try your best to be practical in your decisions. A kitchen is the most functional room in your home, so you need it to be packed with things that will make the cooking and cleaning processes easier for you. You will surely be tempted by all the cool and elegant-looking appliances, yet remember your budget and that sometimes those products have higher prices than their actual worth. So, take into consideration what you really need to make your life easier, rather than what you want based on aesthetics.

Plan kitchen layout

Since you have been using your old kitchen for some time now, you will know exactly what you want. Identify your priorities, and here’s a nice trick to help you do that: plan your kitchen in a reversed way. Think of what you have now, how you use it, and where you want to place it in our new kitchen. Keeping in mind the classic kitchen triangle will always help you set things up correctly in your kitchen plan.

If your current kitchen doesn’t boast a design you enjoy or if you have difficulty using it, then it’s time for remodeling. Follow these steps and reach out to your contractor to help you with all the changes you need to efficiently remodel your kitchen.