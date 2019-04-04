Wooden flooring suppliers and other sources you should find for your build ASAP

words Alexa Wang

Image: Pixabay

When you are building a home, you have full control over all the fixtures inside. You are the one who decides precisely where things as minor as where the sockets will be. Therefore, the sooner you can pin down what you want, the easier the build is going to be. Don’t wait until the last moment to pick things. From your wooden flooring suppliers to what door handles you want, here are some of the key things you need to find for your build.

Door Handles and Other Room Fixtures

Door handles, light switches, and sockets all need to be picked out. It might seem like a minor thing but you really have to make sure that you are thinking about them carefully. You want to pick ones which you know are going to last you for years. You also need to make sure that they fit into your design aesthetic. Choosing ultra-modern fixtures is not going to be the best idea for a more traditional house unless you know how to blend the two properly.

Wooden Floors

Wooden floors can create an amazing impact in your home. You need to find a supplier who can offer you exactly the range you need to look through. There are many different types of wood flooring and you will need to consider these to work out what type of wood is right for you. If you can order your wood floors to be delivered at a certain point of the build, your builders will also be able to switch directly to laying the floor without there being too much delay.

Bathroom Suites

Many people have a clear picture of how their bathroom will look colour-wise. They may even be able to pick out tiles easily. However, the actual bath suite can get left to the last minute. They can opt for something which is the complete opposite of what they want just because they didn’t leave enough time to find something they liked. Make sure you start looking at suites early so you can find something you like.

Internal Doors

You might not give a lot of thought to your internal doors but they are an important part of the build. There might even be some restrictions in place which means you cannot have the doors exactly where they should be. You might have to consider sliding barn doors, or a bifold door, instead of traditional doors. These are small considerations but they can mean a lot to a build. The sooner you can get them sorted, the better.

As you can see, there are many things you need to think about when you are building a home. Big things may take up most of your planning but there are lots of smaller considerations you need to make too. Make a list of everything you can think of and don’t be afraid to check it with your builder to ensure you haven’t left anything off. You would not want to discover at the last minute that you have forgotten something crucial.