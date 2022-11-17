8 Habits of Highly Productive People to Focus On

words Alexa Wang

Whether you want to complete all your household chores or be the next Elon Musk, your habits will be the key to productivity. By making some changes to your lifestyle, mindset, and daily activities, you can create a streamlined routine of proficiency.

Keep reading to learn eight habits that highly productive people incorporate into their daily lives.

1) Wake Up Early

The average healthy adult only requires seven hours of sleep, and successful people consider anything more a waste of time.

If you are like most adults, you may get closer to nine hours of sleep each night. Think about the possibilities of what you could get done in those extra two hours. Waking up early also gives you time to prepare for your work or daily tasks mentally.

2) Eat Healthily

Eating unhealthy foods makes you more likely to feel crummy throughout the day and develop health conditions in the future. Feeling ill and having poor health will understandably affect your productivity levels. It can be hard to concentrate when dealing with symptoms like a stomach or headache.

Additionally, healthy foods like cruciferous vegetables help you feel energized and support brain health, while processed foods do the opposite.

3) Meditate Daily

When you watch interviews of the most highly successful people talking about their daily habits, you will find that they all speak on the importance of meditation.

Meditating is beneficial because it:

Reduces stress

Controls anxiety

Improves attention span

Enhances self-awareness

Improves mood

Improves sleep

Each benefit listed is scientifically proven and crucial to productivity. Research shows that just twenty minutes of meditation each day can be life-changing.

4) Read A Lot

One point that our teachers stressed constantly is the importance of reading, and they were correct.

Reading is an exercise for your brain, and just like muscles, if you don’t use it, you lose it. Reading multiple times each week can strengthen vital functions like memory, comprehension, creativity, judgment, and problem-solving.

Additionally, one of the reasons that successful people are great at being productive is that they have a vast knowledge of various topics. Reading is one of the best ways to learn information to be later used in your daily life.

5) Exercise

Like your diet, exercise is essential because it helps keep you healthy, and when you aren’t feeling your best, you can’t do your best.

However, being physically active does more than keep your body in tip-top shape; it also promotes blood flow to your brain. This means that being active will help your brain function properly.

6) Pursue Goals

Highly productive people not only create goals but actively pursue them daily.

Upon doing some research, you will find that even the most successful people in the world, like Jeff Bezos and Larry Page, have goal lists. One standard tip many productive individuals share is to create a goal and divide it into a step-by-step achievement plan.

If your plan consists of 12 steps, you can reach your goal in one year by pursuing one step each month.

7) Practice Self-Care

Self-care is critical to productivity because, without it, you may begin to lose awareness of your self-identity and purpose, which ultimately takes a toll on your drive and motivation.

Self-care consists of many things like personal hygiene, downtime, and living a healthy lifestyle. Anything that helps you relax or feel good can be considered self-care.

Some self-care practices commonly found among highly productive people are going to the gym, cooking a healthy meal, watching documentaries, using cannabis, and visiting a sauna.

Each of these activities has a positive impact on both the mind and body. However, cannabis use is surprisingly an activity seen most frequently in the daily lives of the most successful individuals. This article from Veriheal does a great job outlining the best strains for energy and productivity.

8) Create a System

Once you understand which habits will improve your productivity levels, work on incorporating them into your daily life.

Most successful individuals have a personalized system they are highly devoted to. Depending on your job, family life, and goals, your system may look vastly different than others.

Take this list of habits and create a daily or weekly routine, then make sticking to it a priority.