Freddy WR.UP high waist gym pants – words Alexa Wang

When it comes to doing sports, it is very important for us to choose an outfit that makes us all feel attractive. Why? It is because this simple gesture makes us go to the gym happier and more motivated. But at the same time, it is also very important to feel comfortable. Among the clothes that are more difficult for us to choose, because we are looking to combine design, fashion and quality are the printed sports leggings.

Choose some good leggings to practice sport

Beautiful leggings with design help us to practice sport feeling much more confident of ourselves, a fundamental aspect when it comes to making the most of our time of sport. But in addition to design, comfort is just as important. They must allow us to do all our exercises with ease. Bending down, sitting down, flexing… with high quality gym pants, you will feel them as if they were a second skin (which is a “luxury” when it comes to doing sport) allowing you to totally focus on what your doing. Our opinion is that the best pants that could help you reach this comfort are the high waist kind, that keep everything in order and tucked it.

We recommend you Freddy high waist pants which designs and manufactures make them the best sports leggings on the market. You will find all kinds of designs for all your tastes. The strength of this pants are the material: it is resistant and flexible made of cotton and elastane giving a smoothing sensation that you will feel them as a second skin. Plus, they’re highly breathable so sweat dries.

Freddy WR.UP® technology: the perfect body

Another characteristic of these high waist gym pants from Freddy is their WR.UP® technology that is able to create a visual effect of body lifting and shaping. This technology sees the light after years and years of research in Italy, the fashion country, and the result is the combination of three effects in particular that makes your B-side look tone and lifted up. Let’s take a look at these three effects:

Smoothing Effect

The smoothing effect of WR.UP® technology, delivers you a smoothing effect while shaping your waist, hips and thighs thanks to the high quality fabric (90% cotton and 10% elastane) combined with strategically placed panels in the back. This sewing has an harmony finishing, making the pants look good.

Lifting effect

WR.UP® is the unique jersey 100% bi-elastic: it defines, lifts up your bottom and wraps you like a second skin. The technology takes now shape.

Shaping effect

WR.UP® shapes and sculpts your hips, while keeping your pants up and in place thanks to a special silicone band placed around your waist. You can do now how many squat repetitions you would like. And your body now is perfect.

From classic black, grey or silver to the most modern colors that you can match with Freddy’s t-shirts and sweaters, you can also find different prints. Because every woman has a different sense of fashion, also when it comes to sport there are some sports leggings specially designed for her. And if you are looking for a special and exclusive design, it is also possible with Freddy.

Find a wide variety of sports leggings printed and feel comfortable and beautiful when doing sports.